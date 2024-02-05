Williams: This is how Alex Albon & Logan Sargeant will drive in 2024

Williams played an interesting role in the storied 2023 Formula 1 season: under the management of long-time Mercedes strategist James Vowles, the traditional team bid farewell to the last place in the World Championship (2018 to 2020 and 2022) and finished a respectable seventh in the Constructors' Cup, leaving AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo and Haas behind.

What's more, the streamlined racing car, mainly driven by London-born Thai driver Alexander Albon, upset top drivers on a number of occasions, with outstanding results including 4th place on the grid in Zandvoort and 5th in Las Vegas. Albon has sold his skin so dearly that he is even being discussed as Hamilton's successor at Mercedes.

Team boss James Vowles wants to build on the progress made in 2023. On 5 February, the third-oldest Formula 1 racing team (after Ferrari and McLaren) revealed the colours in which Alex Albon and his team-mate Logan Sargeant from Florida will compete in 2024.

Williams explicitly calls this presentation in the Puma shop on Fifth Avenue in New York the "2024 Season Launch", and not the presentation of the FW46. What we get to see is the livery of this year's racing car; fans will have to wait for the technical tidbits. We will perhaps be able to guess what lies behind the FW46 model after a roll-out or at the latest on the first day of Formula 1 winter testing at the Bahrain International Circuit.

What catches the eye is a multi-year agreement with the Japanese construction machinery manufacturer Komatsu, with whom Williams already worked in the 1980s and 1990s.



The new livery is a nod to the past, with navy blue and red and white pinstripes.



Team Principal James Vowles: "We want to build on the progress made in 2023 and be in a position to fight for points at every race."



Alex Albon: "People will see that there is a fresh philosophy behind the new car. I'm very excited to see how this will manifest itself on the race track. It will be up to me to adapt my driving style to the new conditions."





The decline of Williams

Williams had to reinvent itself. The nine-time winners of the Constructors' Cup (most recently in 1997) and 114-time GP winners (most recently with Pastor Maldonado in Spain in 2012) have scored just 67 points in the past six years, 28 of which came in the 2023 season. On 12 December 2022, Williams announced that Team Principal Jost Capito and Head of Engineering François-Xavier Demaison were leaving. In January 2023, James Vowles joined Williams as the new Team Principal.



The nine-time winners of the Constructors' Cup benefited from the bonus of the powerful Mercedes engine at the beginning of the turbo hybrid era: in 2014 and 2015, the racing team finished third in the World Championship, but then the downturn began - after finishing fifth in 2016 and 2017, Williams finished last twice, and in 2019 they scored a meagre one point in 21 races. 2020 hit rock bottom: for the first time in the team's history, there was not a single point!



Williams enjoys enormous respect as a traditional team. Nobody wants to see Williams at the bottom. In recent years, Williams has seemed to me like an ageing boxer in the ring, a former world champion, but now with grey hair and a tired look. No true sports fan wants to see a man like that getting the crap kicked out of him.



In August 2020, it was confirmed that company founder Frank Williams and his daughter Claire Williams were selling the team to the US investment firm Dorilton Capital.



For Ralf Schumacher, this was a stab in the heart. The German drove for the traditional team from 1999 to 2004 and won six Grand Prix victories there. In 2001 and 2002, he finished fourth in the world championship with Williams. The current Sky GP pundit could not avoid a brutal judgement: "As it stands, neither Frank Williams nor his daughter were in a position to lead the team in a modern style."



James Vowles builds the team: In the summer of 2023, Pat Fry came on board as the new technical director, one of the most experienced technicians in the paddock. Fry says: "At Alpine, I missed the willingness to do everything to catch up with the top teams. Now I want to help Williams get back to the front."





Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber

07 February: Alpine

08 February: Visa Cash App RB

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island





