James Vowles: "Williams has a name again"

That was the low point: Williams scored exactly one point in the Formula 1 World Championship in 2019 and none at all in 2020. The third-oldest GP team after Ferrari and McLaren was on the verge of collapse. Then a US investor group entered the Formula 1 scene and Dorilton Capital took over the run-down racing team.

The man who is to lead Williams back to winning ways is James Vowles. The long-time chief strategist at Mercedes seized the opportunity to realise his Formula 1 dream - to run a GP racing team.

The 44-year-old Englishman soon realised: "We have good people at Williams. But they have not been able to contribute well over the past 15 years for various reasons. The expertise is there, as is the dedication, and both are the basis for Williams to move forward."

"I guess the fundamental point is - there's a lack of structure, and the first thing we need to do is find a technical director and a chief aerodynamicist." Vowles was able to convince the experienced Pat Fry to come to Williams. A great catch. Fry has been working at Williams since 1 November 2023.

James Vowles: "People have seen that I left a comfortable position at Mercedes to go to Williams. Now they see that Pat has come to us from Alpine. The message is clear - Williams is worth something again, Williams has a name again. And that will send a signal to other specialists. Williams is undergoing a cultural change and people understand this. We are perceived differently than we were twelve months ago. In previous years, people might have thought that Williams was only there to fill the field. Now people know - we are on a mission."



"I first spoke to Pat about a change when I hadn't even started at Williams yet. I made it clear to him what I was planning with Williams. And I knew - this is the man I want. Because Pat is one of those technical directors who can give a team structure and a systematic approach. That's exactly the kind of man we need now. Fry actually wanted to stay with Alpine, but in April he could see what we were doing here. So he wanted to join us."



James Vowles continues: "At Mercedes, I had the privilege of working in an organisation where the professionals were given almost everything they asked for. That is a stark contrast to the new environment, also in view of the cost cap. I don't want to act hastily when it comes to personnel, but rather take my time to find the right person for the job."



Against the backdrop of stable regulations, Vowles knows: "The room for improvement is limited. The real big opportunity for a step forward will come in 2026, when Formula 1 receives new regulations. We have invested a lot in infrastructure, we have hired new people. It will take time for all of this to make itself felt."



As far as 2024 is concerned, Williams has completed the development of the 2023 model early in order to concentrate on the new car. Vowles said last September: "We want to move up into the midfield, and we can only do that if we prepare early enough for the coming season. In view of the cost cap, we prefer to invest in next year's car. We are also continuing to reorganise the racing team, and not everything is financially feasible."



"When I look back on my first twelve months, the overriding emotion is pride. I am proud of what we have achieved in the past year. I am someone who thinks about racing day and night. The last thoughts before I go to sleep are about Williams, the first thoughts when I wake up are about Williams. The people at Williams exude a passion for racing, there has never been a lack of racing mentality here, but above all the infrastructure. We are in the process of optimising that."



"We did a good job in 2023, not fabulous, but solid. However, we know how big the gap to the top is. It would be presumptuous to think that we will close this gap in one year, that's just not how Formula 1 works. But we will move forward, I'm quite sure of that, because I can feel the passion and perseverance of the people."



"What I'm most looking forward to at the moment is that goosebump moment when our car drives out of the pits onto the track for the first time during winter testing in Bahrain. It's an unrivalled feeling. Almost 1000 specialists work on a race car like this for almost a year, and then it all culminates in this one moment when all your hopes and wishes and goals go out onto the track with this car. It's great to be part of that."





