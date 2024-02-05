Alex Albon (Williams): For Hamilton in the Mercedes?

Max Verstappen versus Sergio Pérez or Fernando Alonso versus Lance Stroll were team duels at Red Bull Racing and Aston Martin in 2023 that were clearly in favour of the world champions.

But only one man not only dominated his team-mate in 2023, but downright humiliated him: Alex Albon. The Williams driver won all team duels against the US American Logan Sargeant to zero.

Sprint qualifying 5:0

Sprint duel 4:0

GP qualifying 22:0

GP duel 14:0



The irony of the Thai-British driver Albon's superior performance this season is that the last time a driver was ahead in every qualifying session all year was in the 2020 GP season, when Max Verstappen beat Alex Albon at Red Bull Racing - Alex Albon!



Albon started from the top six in Zandvoort, Monza and Las Vegas and finished in the points seven times - tenth in Bahrain, seventh in Spain, eighth in Great Britain, eighth in Zandvoort, seventh in Italy, ninth in Texas and Mexico.



The 27-year-old Londoner says: "I can be very pleased with myself. I'm not a complacent person, but I'm proud of my season. That was my best year in the premier class."



"I had to fight back hard in most of the races, and that's what I've always liked most about motorsport. We weren't consistently strong. We were quickest on tracks with low downforce, like Monza or Las Vegas. We were also good when the temperatures were rather low."



"Williams was less competitive on racetracks where the wings are set very steeply. Or when it was windy. We have to work on these weaknesses for 2024."



"Williams did a solid job across the board in 2023. We were able to score points when opportunities arose, and seventh place in the end is a good testament to the team. We worked hard as a racing team, even if there were weekends when the car wasn't so fast. I feel very comfortable at Williams and have a good feeling for 2024."



What does Albon say about the 2024 colours of his race car? "A smooth evolution of the design from last year, more sponsors, always good news, it's elegant, and I like the blue."



Albon continues: "I think I drove my best season in Formula 1 in 2023. Now I have more experience with the team, which is important. The team now knows exactly what I need from a racing car and I know exactly what makes my people tick."



"The first step will be to understand how we can best realise the potential of the new car. People will see that we have made a big step forward in terms of technology, and that in turn will mean that I will have to adapt to the car."



"In 2024, we were in a tricky position. We really wanted that seventh place in the Constructors' Cup, but at the same time we also wanted to reallocate as many resources as possible to the development of the 2024 car. I've been sitting in the simulator more and more, especially since Christmas, but ultimately you don't know what's going on until you go out on track in Bahrain."



"I trust all the racing teams to make great progress. Now it will be a matter of making a bigger step than our direct rivals. We want to improve compared to 2023, and I myself want to score more points."



"I don't want to put any unnecessary pressure on Team Principal James Vowles, but he's been there a year now, the new car has been created under his watch, this is his first baby. And people will see - we are leaving the beaten track and taking higher risks. Let's see if our calculations work out."



The only question is: how long will Albon remain a Williams driver?



After the transfer crunch on 1 February - Lewis Hamilton is moving from Mercedes to Ferrari at the end of 2024 - Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff will have to think about who should drive for Mercedes alongside George Russell in 2025. Of course, Alex Albon is also on the list of candidates.





Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber

07 February: Alpine

08 February: Visa Cash App RB

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



