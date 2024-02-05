Logan Sargeant (Williams): "You can forget it"

23-year-old Logan Sargeant from Fort Lauderdale (Florida) struggled in his first year in Formula 1: 28 races, just one point, World Championship 21. The US American says what he wants to do better in 2024.

Expectations were high, especially from the Netflix generation in the USA: Logan Sargeant became the 58th US racing driver in the Formula 1 World Championship with Williams, but the statistics also include those drivers who only took part in the Indy 500, which was part of the Formula 1 World Championship for many years.

Sargeant became the first US driver to drive Grands Prix since Alexander Rossi in 2015, the first US regular after Scott Speed at Toro Rosso in 2007.

US fans have had to wait quite a long time for a taste of success. Neither Speed nor Rossi were able to score points in Formula 1, the last American to score points was Michael Andretti in Monza 1993, almost thirty years ago!

The last winner from the USA: Michael's father Mario Andretti at Zandvoort in 1978, the same year he became world champion.

Logan Sargeant ate hard bread: 22 Grands Prix, 6 sprints, but only one points-scoring drive - 10th place in the USA (of all places!), and even this point only came about because Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc had to be disqualified after the race.



Logan's best grid position in the 2023 GP season: Sixth in Las Vegas.



Despite all the sympathy for Sargeant, he was driven into the ground by Alex Albon at Williams in 2023.



When asked about the biggest lesson from the past season, the American says: "It makes you realise how much effort it takes to drive at such a high level every day. In the junior classes, you can afford to have one day where you perform so mediocre. And you're still at the front. You can forget about that in Formula 1."



"I was most pleased about the quali in Las Vegas in 2023, as I was able to really show what I'm made of. I was finally able to get my performance spot on in all three qualifying segments, and we had a super-fast car in Vegas."



Last but not least, the US investors at Williams, Dorilton Capital, are giving Logan Sargeant a second year in the premier class.



The Floridian says: "I know my goals for the 2024 season. I want to contribute more. I'm even better prepared mentally and physically than I was a year ago. I've had a lot of time to reflect on my first year. I want to put everything I've learnt into practice in 2024. I want to drive at a higher level and more consistently."



"I now have reference points for all circuits and for many situations, which is invaluable and a fundamental difference to a first season. Alex and I will have a completely different car to 2023, so we need to learn as much as possible about the new car in Bahrain. Of course, we've had the data from the 2024 car in the simulator for some time and the car is more comfortable to drive."





Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber

07 February: Alpine

08 February: Visa Cash App RB

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



