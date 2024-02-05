Sauber 2024: Alfa Romeo becomes the Green Mamba

Aggressive, exciting, different: after years of Sauber racers in red and white, the colours of Alfa Romeo and Switzerland, the racing team will compete in 2024 as the "Stake F1 Team" with the C44 model in poison green and black.

We have a Green Mamba in the Formula 1 field in 2024: the traditional Sauber racing team - competing in the 2024 World Championship as the "Stake F1 Team" - has given the new C44 racing car a poisonous green and black livery.

The contrasts could not be starker: In the setting of London's venerable 15th-century Guildhall (now used as a government building), one of the most technically extreme racing machines on display is a Formula 1 car.

After the Alfa Romeo era at Sauber (from 2017 to 2023), a new chapter is dawning: a transition phase in 2024 and 2025 under the team name "Stake F1 Team". However, the nose of the C44 car shows what's inside - Sauber technology from the Zurich Oberland.

The five-year collaboration with Alfa Romeo was mixed: eighth in the 2019 and 2020 World Championships, ninth place in the 2021 Constructors' Cup, sixth in 2022 and a drop to ninth in 2023.

Now there is a sense of optimism at the team that most fans will probably call Sauber in 2024. Over the next two years, Sauber CEO Andreas Seidl will lead the further development of the team so that it can become Audi's Formula 1 team in 2026.



The first pictures of the car emphasise this: The team will stand out in 2024. The bright green colour (developed with partner BASF) catches the eye and is intended to embody how the racing team wants to appear - bold, aggressive, poisonous. This is about as far removed from the previous anthracite grey often chosen by Sauber as dusty chamber music is from crisp hard rock.



Transition team boss Alessandro Alunni Bravi: "This C44 here epitomises many, many hours of work by James Key and his team. Showing a new car is always an exciting moment, but this is something else again - a new beginning. Our main word is 'unleashed'. We want to do things a little differently."



"It's also an announcement: We don't just want to be a Formula 1 participant, we want to be with the music. We're kind of stepping out with a whole new identity. We want to stand out."



"We have a fresh, cheeky appearance, which should show how we want to approach our tasks. We don't want to define any specific goals, just this much - we want to improve in all areas. This applies not only to the raw performance of the race car, but also to the whole team, including the operational part, such as race strategy or tyre changes. Ultimately, we want to do better in the coming season than we did in 2023."



"I assume that the power density will be even higher. We believe that we have done a better job in every respect, we will also develop in a completely different style. But we'll only see what it's all worth in Bahrain. We've done our homework, but we know that the competition never sleeps."



"We are going into a third season with the same drivers, Bottas and Zhou. Stability is important for success in Formula 1, even if this is a new start."



"Our performance with this green and black car shows how we will stand out. It will look mega, especially in the night races."



To advance in the Constructors' Cup, the Stake F1 Team made by Sauber will have to pass the second Red Bull racing team Visa Cash App RB and Williams when we look at the 2023 Constructors' Cup. Alpine scored more than a hundred points more than Alfa Romeo (Sauber) in 2023; to reach 6th place, the Green Mamba will have to bite very hard a few times.





Formula 1 presentations

07 February: Alpine

08 February: Visa Cash App RB

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island