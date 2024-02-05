Sauber Head of Engineering James Key: Bold solution for 2024

Sauber wants to advance in the Formula 1 field as a "Stake F1 Team" in 2024. What technical solutions will be used to achieve this and what Head of Engineering James Key says about the C44 made by Sauber.

Green is the hope: the new team appearance of the Sauber racing team from Switzerland stands out, but there are no championship points for a cheeky look. The officially named "Stake F1 Team" has to show more than it did in 2023, when it only achieved a weak ninth place as Alfa Romeo.

A striking change to the racing car: a change in the suspension concept on the front axle, from push to pull struts. As a technical basis: push or pull struts transmit the wheel movements to the spring/damper units; this movement of the struts attached to the wishbone is transmitted via rocker arms.

The pull rod solution introduced by the then Brabham designer Gordon Murray at the end of the 1970s had one main advantage - because the strut is mounted further down and the spring/damper unit can also be installed closer to the ground, the car's centre of gravity is lower.

Today, the aerodynamic advantages take centre stage. A tension strut can be positioned more aerodynamically than a push strut. James Key: "Mechanically, this is not a good approach, but we know that we more than make up for it with the aerodynamic advantages. I have to pay my team a huge compliment here, because this bold approach was taken when I was not yet back in Switzerland."

Other differences to the predecessor model C43: the sidepods and engine cover have a bolder shape, which has also been made possible by more efficient cooling; there is also a completely new floor. James Key: "Modern wing cars are largely defined by the underbody and panelling, including the important area of the sidepods. We have become much bolder in this area."



Judging by the solutions that can be seen in London and at the roll-out in Barcelona (9 February), the car will already feature the first Evo parts in Bahrain. This fits in with one of the goals of Head of Engineering James Key - Sauber must develop more rigorously if it is to give its opponents in the broad midfield a leg up. Key: "It's all a treat for the fans. They will see how rapidly the 2024 race cars change, from the presentation to the winter test in Bahrain and then to the first race weekend on the same circuit."



The 52-year-old Englishman, who worked for Sauber in Hinwil from 2010 to 2012, says: "The C44 was launched when I was not yet back in Switzerland. So all the groundwork was done by the team."



"Working in Hinwil again felt familiar, because there are still a lot of people I knew from before, and yet you can clearly see how the team is growing, with many new faces. The atmosphere is great and everyone is inspired by the idea of doing better than in 2023. We already learnt last year - in the midfield, it's all about very small gaps. So we wanted to make a significant step forward and we will keep our foot on the accelerator in terms of development."



"Now that I've settled back in, it's a matter of streamlining processes and defining a development plan for the C44, which has very little in common with last year's C43 car, stable regulations or not."



"Even before I came back, the team decided to take bold steps in terms of design, clearly visible in the suspension or the shape of the sidepods, less visible in the numerous clever solutions under the panelling."



"When we are on the track and when the fans compare photos of the 2023 and 2024 cars, it becomes clear - this is not an evolution of a previous year's model, we have tried new approaches. The aerodynamic philosophy is different. We have paid a lot of attention to compactness so that we can be more aggressive with the panelling."



"We believe this approach opens up more potential for development and we can't wait to get out on track with the new car."



First functional test: on 9 February, at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.





Formula 1 presentations

07 February: Alpine

08 February: Visa Cash App RB

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island