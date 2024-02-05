Valtteri Bottas (Sauber): This is something completely different

GP winner Valtteri Bottas (34) rarely showed his skills in 2023: a sobering 15th in the world championship. The ten-time GP winner explains how things should improve in the coming season.

Valtteri Bottas finished second in the world championship in 2019 and 2020 in the service of Mercedes, but his team-mate Lewis Hamilton prevented him from achieving the greatest success of a Formula 1 driver.

After switching to Alfa Romeo (now Stake F1 Team, i.e. Sauber), the 43-year-old Finn finished the 2022 World Championship in a solid tenth place, but in 2023 the 222-time GP participant only finished 15th. And with all due respect to Guanyu Zhou: a driver of Bottas' calibre should make his younger team-mate look older.

In 2024, Sauber will compete under the name Stake F1 Team, and a cheeky appearance appeals to Bottas: "The C44 feels completely different. Not only does it look strikingly different, it also embodies what we expect from the new car in the coming season. We believe we have more performance potential with the C44 and we want to translate that into better results."

"This is my third season here and I have high expectations. We realise that we have to take a big step forward if we want to hold our own. No one can gloss over the fact that we didn't achieve our goals in 2023."

"Everyone in the team realises that we need to show more, and it's great to see the enthusiasm and ambition with which the team in Switzerland is working. I'm confident for 2024."

"This is an exciting new era for the team. I'm happy to be part of it. 2023 was a tough season for us, but we want to put all that behind us. 2024 will have nothing to do with that. We've talked a lot about strengths and weaknesses, I sense a spirit of optimism in the race car factory, it's a great atmosphere."



Guanyu Zhou adds: "We invested a lot of time in the second half of the 2023 season to better understand why we weren't as good as expected. When things don't go as well as you hoped, you first have to understand why before you can take action. I can see how much work has gone into this car and am therefore optimistic."





