Valtteri Bottas (Sauber): This is something completely different
Valtteri Bottas finished second in the world championship in 2019 and 2020 in the service of Mercedes, but his team-mate Lewis Hamilton prevented him from achieving the greatest success of a Formula 1 driver.
After switching to Alfa Romeo (now Stake F1 Team, i.e. Sauber), the 43-year-old Finn finished the 2022 World Championship in a solid tenth place, but in 2023 the 222-time GP participant only finished 15th. And with all due respect to Guanyu Zhou: a driver of Bottas' calibre should make his younger team-mate look older.
In 2024, Sauber will compete under the name Stake F1 Team, and a cheeky appearance appeals to Bottas: "The C44 feels completely different. Not only does it look strikingly different, it also embodies what we expect from the new car in the coming season. We believe we have more performance potential with the C44 and we want to translate that into better results."
"This is my third season here and I have high expectations. We realise that we have to take a big step forward if we want to hold our own. No one can gloss over the fact that we didn't achieve our goals in 2023."
"Everyone in the team realises that we need to show more, and it's great to see the enthusiasm and ambition with which the team in Switzerland is working. I'm confident for 2024."
"This is an exciting new era for the team. I'm happy to be part of it. 2023 was a tough season for us, but we want to put all that behind us. 2024 will have nothing to do with that. We've talked a lot about strengths and weaknesses, I sense a spirit of optimism in the race car factory, it's a great atmosphere."
Guanyu Zhou adds: "We invested a lot of time in the second half of the 2023 season to better understand why we weren't as good as expected. When things don't go as well as you hoped, you first have to understand why before you can take action. I can see how much work has gone into this car and am therefore optimistic."
Formula 1 presentations
07 February: Alpine
08 February: Visa Cash App RB
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island