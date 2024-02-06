Felipe Massa: Alonso instead of Hamilton at Mercedes?

Veteran Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa has also been watching the latest developments on the transfer market, with Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari. Massa knows who he would get.

In 2008, they fought a World Championship final in Interlagos that would make any Hitchcock thriller look like a sleeping pill - Felipe Massa and Lewis Hamilton. Massa won the race, but Hamilton scored enough points to claim the title, Felipe responded with greatness and became the champion of hearts.

More than 15 years later, we have a completely different constellation: Felipe has long since retired after 269 Formula 1 appearances, but the now 42-year-old Brazilian has never lost touch with the sport.

And Lewis Hamilton above has caused the first sensation of the Formula 1 year: On 1 February, it was announced that the Englishman will be racing for Ferrari from 2025.

"I didn't see that coming," admits Massa, who has excellent connections at Ferrari. Speaking to colleagues at the Gazzetta dello Sport, he adds: "It seemed clear to me that Lewis would finish his career at Mercedes."

"On the other hand, if we look at how Mercedes has performed over the past two years, and if we also know that Lewis has never made a secret of his weakness for Ferrari, then the switch in itself is no longer such a big surprise."



"I can only conclude from his decision that he no longer believes that he can continue the successes of the past with Mercedes. He probably needed a new challenge, and now is the right time for that."



The question is obvious: How will Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc get on with each other?



Eleven-time GP winner Felipe Massa says: "Charles doesn't have to be afraid of anyone. He just has to concentrate on his work. Lewis Hamilton's involvement is a great thing, and of course it will change the dynamic in the team. But it can also be an additional motivation for Charles. Taking on a Hamilton in the same car is a fabulous challenge."



Massa points out: "If Hamilton comes, it will be a great marketing boost for the Ferrari brand, but at the same time the team needs to be strengthened, Ferrari needs high-calibre technicians and a better car. Because if the car is no good, then Hamilton won't win either."



And what will happen at Mercedes? Who will succeed Lewis Hamilton in 2025? Felipe Massa says: "I would either get Fernando Alonso or put the young Kimi Antonelli in the car."





