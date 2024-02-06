Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari: Carlos Sainz speaks now

It took almost a week for Carlos Sainz to speak out. The Spaniard has to leave Ferrari at the end of 2024 and make way for Lewis Hamilton. Sainz says: "I knew what was coming here."

In autumn 2023, Carlos Sainz said: "I feel comfortable at Ferrari and I see my future in Italy." But that's not going to happen: Team Principal Fred Vasseur has pulled off the coup of signing Lewis Hamilton, and from 2025 the English superstar will be driving in red alongside Charles Leclerc, whose contract has been extended. This means that Carlos Sainz will be surplus to requirements at the end of 2024.

Five days after the sensational news about Hamilton, Carlos Sainz has now spoken out. The two-time GP winner said on Sky: "I'm fine, we're working calmly and focussed for the 2024 season. I want to do as well as possible in my last year with Ferrari."

When asked whether he was disappointed by this development, the 29-year-old Madrilenian said: "Of course, I knew a little earlier than most what was coming up here. So I was prepared for it. But now I just want to think about my 2024 season and do my best for Ferrari."

"I want to continue to develop and not stand still. I'll be 30 this year, but I feel young and hungry. I know what I can do and I know what I'm worth. So I'm not worried about my future."



"Of course, it's a bit strange to go into a season already knowing that it will be my last at Ferrari. But as soon as I put the helmet on in Bahrain, I'll leave all that behind me. And if I sense a world championship opportunity, then I will seize it."





