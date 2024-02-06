New 2024 sprint format: Is this the best solution?

In July 2021, Silverstone hosted its first Formula 1 weekend in the so-called sprint format, with free practice and qualifying for the Grand Prix on Friday, free practice and the sprint on Saturday, and the result of the sprint then determined the starting grid for Sunday's Grand Prix.

From 2023, things were different: free practice on Friday, then qualifying for Sunday. From now on, Saturday stood alone, with the sprint qualifying and then the maximum 100-kilometre Mini GP on Saturday and the World Championship race on Sunday.

Now another change, because in 2024, the six sprint weekends (Shanghai, Miami, Spielberg, Austin, Interlagos, Doha) will be run in this way: Free practice on Friday, then sprint qualifying. Sprint on Saturday morning, qualifying for the Grand Prix in the afternoon. The World Championship race on Sunday.

Background: According to the 2023 regulations, it was previously no longer permitted to work on the set-up from Friday afternoon. In other words, if you messed up your set-up, you looked old for the rest of the weekend or had no choice but to break the parc fermé rule and then start from the back of the grid.

It remains to be seen whether this is the big hit. The format remains controversial among fans and experts. Many Formula 1 fans have not changed their minds: A different weekend format is the answer to a question that nobody had actually asked. Why fix something that isn't broken?



The latest change for 2024 is just one of many, as our short journey through the various qualifying formats shows.



1950-1996: Final practice times two

Before Formula 1 was founded, the starting positions were drawn by lot. However, this changed with the start of the Formula 1 World Championship: one decisive practice session on Friday, one on Saturday. Nothing changed for 46 years, even if there were numerous nuances. We remember the qualifying tyres that were thrown in the bin after one fast lap; we also remember the minute burners of the most powerful turbo engines in the 80s, with values beyond 1300 hp.



In view of today's lean field of 20 cars, many people think back wistfully to when pre-qualification had to be introduced at the end of the 1980s. Up to 39 cars wanted to take part in a GP, which is why a brutal thirty-minute practice session was held on Friday morning.



A major disadvantage of the format used for so long: after a Friday in good weather, a Saturday in the rain meant that times could no longer be improved. Something had to change.



1996-2002: The moment of truth

From now on, the man for pole position was sought in just 60 minutes and with a maximum of twelve laps. What was meant to be a thriller turned into a Formula Yawn - the best drivers often waited until the end of qualifying to take to the track when the less fast cars had cleaned the track and the track was in the best condition. Hence another change.



2003: There can only be one

The apparent solution to the problem: each car goes onto the track individually. Advantage - backmarkers receive as much attention as top drivers. On Friday there was one hour in this format, the drivers set off in order of the championship standings. The decision was then made on Saturday, this time with the slowest rider on Friday as the first rider on the track and the fastest at the very end. What's more, Saturday's race was run with the same amount of fuel as the race. Disadvantage: Changing weather conditions made qualifying a lottery.



2004: Everything on Saturday

The two one-lap stints were postponed to Saturday. New at the start in line with the entry of the previous race. The two segments were now so close together that Schlitzohre began to drive tactically in changing weather conditions. For example, they deliberately fluffed the first part so that they could drive at the beginning of the second part - because rain was on its way and it would be a disadvantage to be on the track towards the end of the training session.



2005: Pull out your calculators!

Hence the solution: The times of the two individual performances were added together again. One lap on Saturday morning with less fuel, one lap on Sunday morning with the same amount of fuel that was used for the race. Nobody liked this system because Saturday was devalued. After six GP weekends, it was over. For the remaining thirteen qualifying sessions, only Saturday was used, with race fuel.



2006/2007: The elimination

Finally, more laps could be driven again, but for the first time there was an elimination procedure with three qualifying segments. The fans liked this very much, but it was not perfect - because the amount of fuel a driver intended to take into the race still had to be used at the end.



2008/2009: Small change

The qualifying three-parter remained, but now it was no longer possible to top up with fuel after Q3.



2010: The current format

Refuelling in the race was a thing of the past, so the drivers could finally take to the track again with very little fuel in final practice and let it rip to their hearts' content.



2016: A failed experiment

An elimination procedure was introduced for the 2016 season - the clock runs and the slowest driver is eliminated at regular intervals. This was intended to promote the element of surprise. In practice, everyone was fascinated by watching the clock count down, rather than by what was happening on the track. Some racing teams sent their drivers out onto the track too late, thereby exposing themselves to ridicule. Was it too difficult for the supposedly best strategists in the industry to work out when their drivers had to go out on the track to avoid being caught by the stopwatch? Any second-grader can do that.



The height of embarrassment at the world championship opener in Australia: just a few minutes before the end of qualifying in Melbourne, theoretically the hottest phase of the Formula 1 final practice session, it was all to play for for the best Grand Prix drivers in the world. Who will be the fastest man in Albert Park? And then this: on the track - nobody. The fans trotted away from the grandstands, most of them shaking their heads in disbelief at what they had just witnessed. Many cursed, quite rightly. Formula 1 had once again disgraced itself to the bone.



Indignant fans demanded their money back, drivers and team bosses railed, and what did the Formula 1 management of the time do? They had the field in Bahrain line up again in an elimination process. The result was no better, but the anger of the fans was greater. The result: Formula 1 returned to the tried-and-tested system for the third round of the 2016 World Championship in China - until the introduction of sprints.





On pole for the sprint

Silverstone 2021 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Monza 2021 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes

Interlagos 2021 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Imola 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Ring 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Interlagos 2022 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas

Baku 2023 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari

Spielberg 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Francorchamps 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Qatar 2023 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren-Mercedes

Austin 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Interlagos 2023 - Lando Norris (GB), McLaren





All sprint winners

Silverstone 2021 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Monza 2021 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes

Interlagos 2021 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes

Imola 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Ring 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Interlagos 2022 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes

Baku 2023 - Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing

Spielberg 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Francorchamps 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Qatar 2023 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren-Mercedes

Austin 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Interlagos 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format





