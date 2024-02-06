Engine penalties: Why drivers have less to worry about

Formula 1 fans know: The 20 drivers are only allowed to use a limited number of engine parts in the course of a GP season. There are also penalties. The FIA is changing the regulations for 2024.

With the introduction of the turbo hybrid era in Formula 1 at the beginning of 2014, the number of engines that can be used by the drivers throughout the season has been limited. This was for reasons of economy.

To be precise, in the 2023 season, Article 28.2 of the Formula 1 sporting regulations states that

3 internal combustion engines (ICE)

3 MGU-H (motor generation unit heat, electric generator on the turbocharger)

3 MGU-K (motor generator unit kinetic, electric generator for braking energy)

3 turbochargers

2 batteries

2 control electronics units

8 exhaust systems

In terms of penalties, the regulations stipulate that if a driver uses more engine components than permitted, he may be moved up the starting grid in accordance with Article 28.3, by ten grid positions for the first additional element (if, for example, a fifth combustion engine was due) and by five grid positions for each additional element (even if these five were not enough).

If a driver is penalised more than 15 grid positions on a weekend due to the installation of new engine parts, they will automatically have to start from the back of the grid.



The situation is different for the 2024/2025 GP seasons: because the season consists of more races than ever before - 24 - and because six sprints will also be held, the rule makers have increased the number of ICEs, MGU-Hs, MGU-Ks and turbochargers to four each.



Also new: in 2023, the adjustable rear wing (DRS, drag reduction system) could only be activated two laps after the start or after the restart. In future, drivers will be able to do this after just one lap.





Formula 1 presentations

07 February: Alpine

08 February: Visa Cash App RB

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



