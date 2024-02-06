Engine penalties: Why drivers have less to worry about
With the introduction of the turbo hybrid era in Formula 1 at the beginning of 2014, the number of engines that can be used by the drivers throughout the season has been limited. This was for reasons of economy.
To be precise, in the 2023 season, Article 28.2 of the Formula 1 sporting regulations states that
3 internal combustion engines (ICE)
3 MGU-H (motor generation unit heat, electric generator on the turbocharger)
3 MGU-K (motor generator unit kinetic, electric generator for braking energy)
3 turbochargers
2 batteries
2 control electronics units
8 exhaust systems
In terms of penalties, the regulations stipulate that if a driver uses more engine components than permitted, he may be moved up the starting grid in accordance with Article 28.3, by ten grid positions for the first additional element (if, for example, a fifth combustion engine was due) and by five grid positions for each additional element (even if these five were not enough).
If a driver is penalised more than 15 grid positions on a weekend due to the installation of new engine parts, they will automatically have to start from the back of the grid.
The situation is different for the 2024/2025 GP seasons: because the season consists of more races than ever before - 24 - and because six sprints will also be held, the rule makers have increased the number of ICEs, MGU-Hs, MGU-Ks and turbochargers to four each.
Also new: in 2023, the adjustable rear wing (DRS, drag reduction system) could only be activated two laps after the start or after the restart. In future, drivers will be able to do this after just one lap.
