Valtteri Bottas on Lewis Hamilton: "I'm flabbergasted"
Even though one team after another is introducing itself at the beginning of February, this remains the dominant theme here - Lewis Hamilton will be racing for Ferrari in 2025.
Someone who knows Hamilton well: Valtteri Bottas. The 34-year-old Finn in the service of Sauber, sorry, the Stake F1 team, competed alongside Hamilton for Mercedes-Benz for five years before having to make way for the young George Russell for 2022. Bottas switched to Sauber, which at the time raced as Alfa Romeo.
At the Stake F1 team presentation in London, ten-time GP winner Bottas said: "Honestly, I'm stunned. I would never have imagined that something like this would happen. But I'm happy for Lewis because I think this change of scenery is a good thing."
"Ferrari is a great challenge for Lewis and a huge motivation. Nothing would be cooler than making Ferrari title-ready again."
The 2019 and 2020 championship runner-up, behind Hamilton above, continues: "This sensational switch is creating a lot of movement on the transfer market. It's good for the drivers and great for the whole sport."
Bottas reveals: "The day before the Hamilton deal with Ferrari was announced, I was in Brackley - but not at the Mercedes racing car factory. I happened to have something else to do in the area. I haven't spoken to Toto Wolff yet. My focus is on my job here and, in the medium term, on joining Audi. Being part of that is my goal, that's my priority. Of course, if that doesn't work out, then I'm open to talks - with all the racing teams."
