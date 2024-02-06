Valtteri Bottas on Lewis Hamilton: "I'm flabbergasted"

The Finn Valtteri Bottas drove for Mercedes from 2017 to 2021, alongside Lewis Hamilton. He will move to Ferrari at the end of 2024. Bottas admits that he didn't see this coming.

Even though one team after another is introducing itself at the beginning of February, this remains the dominant theme here - Lewis Hamilton will be racing for Ferrari in 2025.

Someone who knows Hamilton well: Valtteri Bottas. The 34-year-old Finn in the service of Sauber, sorry, the Stake F1 team, competed alongside Hamilton for Mercedes-Benz for five years before having to make way for the young George Russell for 2022. Bottas switched to Sauber, which at the time raced as Alfa Romeo.

At the Stake F1 team presentation in London, ten-time GP winner Bottas said: "Honestly, I'm stunned. I would never have imagined that something like this would happen. But I'm happy for Lewis because I think this change of scenery is a good thing."

"Ferrari is a great challenge for Lewis and a huge motivation. Nothing would be cooler than making Ferrari title-ready again."

The 2019 and 2020 championship runner-up, behind Hamilton above, continues: "This sensational switch is creating a lot of movement on the transfer market. It's good for the drivers and great for the whole sport."

Bottas reveals: "The day before the Hamilton deal with Ferrari was announced, I was in Brackley - but not at the Mercedes racing car factory. I happened to have something else to do in the area. I haven't spoken to Toto Wolff yet. My focus is on my job here and, in the medium term, on joining Audi. Being part of that is my goal, that's my priority. Of course, if that doesn't work out, then I'm open to talks - with all the racing teams."





Formula 1 presentations

07 February: Alpine

08 February: Visa Cash App RB

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format









