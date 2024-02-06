Alex Albon as Hamilton successor: Williams stonewalling
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Lewis Hamilton has given the transfer carousel a real boost. On 1 February, it was confirmed that the 103-time GP winner will be driving a Ferrari from 2025. The logical question is: who should Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff sign up to replace the seven-time world champion?
The Austrian Wolff is too intelligent not to have Alexander Albon on his list. The 27-year-old dual national (Thailand and Great Britain) showed outstanding performances in the Williams in 2023.
The 2020 World Championship seventh-placed driver (then with Red Bull Racing) does not hide the fact that talks have taken place. "But it all goes through my management. I want to concentrate fully on driving."
But it won't be that easy for Alex Albon to switch from Williams to Mercedes. Williams team boss James Vowles emphasised at the traditional racing team's season presentation in New York: "Alex has an agreement with us that runs until the end of 2025."
Oops, wasn't there talk of a three-year contract in 2022? "I saw no need to reveal the exact term," says Vowles about the agreement, which apparently now lasts a year longer than many people had thought.
James Vowles sees no reason to give up on his best man. "I've always said that Alex is a marvellous racing driver. I've worked with some champions in my career, and in 2023 Albon put in performances that were absolutely at champion level."
"Alex and I often talk about how we want to take Williams forward. As far as I'm concerned, the task is simple - we have to manage to put a car on the wheels that does justice to a driver as great as Albon. We have to earn the right to keep Alex."
