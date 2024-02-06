Because of Hamilton: Wolff-Vasseur friendship poisoned?
Toto Wolff and Frédéric Vasseur have known each other for many years and hold each other in high regard. The 52-year-old Austrian and the 55-year-old Frenchman often put their heads together in the paddock, and in many respects they are on the same wavelength.
And now this: Lewis Hamilton is leaving Mercedes and falling into the arms of Ferrari at the end of 2024. What does this mean for Wolff and Vasseur? Are the two sides now at loggerheads between Mercedes and Ferrari?
During his media conference after the Hamilton Cup, Toto said: "I have the greatest respect for Fred, not only as a race manager, but above all as a friend. When it was announced that he was taking over as team principal at Ferrari, it was obvious to me that he would do everything he could to strengthen Ferrari. And that includes not only clever employees, but also the best possible drivers."
"There is no bad blood between me and Fred because of Lewis. Formula 1 is a tough environment, sometimes cut-throat, but just as Fred wants the best for Ferrari, I want the best for Mercedes. That doesn't tarnish our friendship, it's normal in the full-throttle industry."
