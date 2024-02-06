Because of Hamilton: Wolff-Vasseur friendship poisoned?

Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes for Ferrari at the end of 2024 after twelve years. What does this mean for the friendship between the team bosses of Mercedes and Ferrari, Toto Wolff and Fred Vasseur?

Toto Wolff and Frédéric Vasseur have known each other for many years and hold each other in high regard. The 52-year-old Austrian and the 55-year-old Frenchman often put their heads together in the paddock, and in many respects they are on the same wavelength.

And now this: Lewis Hamilton is leaving Mercedes and falling into the arms of Ferrari at the end of 2024. What does this mean for Wolff and Vasseur? Are the two sides now at loggerheads between Mercedes and Ferrari?

During his media conference after the Hamilton Cup, Toto said: "I have the greatest respect for Fred, not only as a race manager, but above all as a friend. When it was announced that he was taking over as team principal at Ferrari, it was obvious to me that he would do everything he could to strengthen Ferrari. And that includes not only clever employees, but also the best possible drivers."

"There is no bad blood between me and Fred because of Lewis. Formula 1 is a tough environment, sometimes cut-throat, but just as Fred wants the best for Ferrari, I want the best for Mercedes. That doesn't tarnish our friendship, it's normal in the full-throttle industry."





Formula 1 presentations

07 February: Alpine

08 February: Visa Cash App RB

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format