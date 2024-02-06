Nigel Mansell: Hamilton is not too old for Ferrari
In 1989 and 1990, Englishman Nigel Mansell drove for the most famous racing team in the world, Ferrari. The Italians still adore him today because of his daring driving style, affectionately christening him "il leone", the lion.
Ferrari has repeatedly opted for racing drivers from Great Britain, not all of whom have been able to assert themselves. But former Ferrari driver Mansell has no doubts about Lewis Hamilton, as he explains to our colleagues at the BBC.
Mansell, 31-time GP winner and 1992 Formula 1 champion, says of Lewis Hamilton: "I hear some people complaining that Lewis is too old now. Old at 39? I don't think so. I won my world championship title at that age, and I would have driven for more years if politics hadn't got in the way."
"If Hamilton can keep his inner fire, then he still has some good years ahead of him. I think this whole thing with him at Ferrari is marvellous."
"I have not the slightest doubt that Lewis can win an eighth title. But Ferrari and Red Bull Racing with Max Verstappen will want to prevent that in 2024. I think we have some fascinating Formula 1 years ahead of us. All these developments are a treat for the fans."
"I can well imagine that Lewis will then end his career at Ferrari. He is realising his dream - he will become a Ferrari driver at the end of his career."
