Nigel Mansell: Hamilton is not too old for Ferrari

When Lewis Hamilton climbs into the Formula 1 Ferrari at the beginning of 2025, he will do so as a 40-year-old. Lewis' English compatriot Nigel Mansell is convinced: "Hamilton is not too old for the job."

In 1989 and 1990, Englishman Nigel Mansell drove for the most famous racing team in the world, Ferrari. The Italians still adore him today because of his daring driving style, affectionately christening him "il leone", the lion.

Ferrari has repeatedly opted for racing drivers from Great Britain, not all of whom have been able to assert themselves. But former Ferrari driver Mansell has no doubts about Lewis Hamilton, as he explains to our colleagues at the BBC.

Mansell, 31-time GP winner and 1992 Formula 1 champion, says of Lewis Hamilton: "I hear some people complaining that Lewis is too old now. Old at 39? I don't think so. I won my world championship title at that age, and I would have driven for more years if politics hadn't got in the way."

"If Hamilton can keep his inner fire, then he still has some good years ahead of him. I think this whole thing with him at Ferrari is marvellous."

"I have not the slightest doubt that Lewis can win an eighth title. But Ferrari and Red Bull Racing with Max Verstappen will want to prevent that in 2024. I think we have some fascinating Formula 1 years ahead of us. All these developments are a treat for the fans."



"I can well imagine that Lewis will then end his career at Ferrari. He is realising his dream - he will become a Ferrari driver at the end of his career."





Formula 1 presentations

07 February: Alpine

08 February: Visa Cash App RB

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format



