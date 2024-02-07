Jacques Villeneuve on Ferrari: This is the loser

Formula 1 champion Jacques Villeneuve (52) talks about Lewis Hamilton's sensational switch from Mercedes to Ferrari at the end of 2024. Villeneuve says who is the big loser.

Let's be honest: would you have bet money on Lewis Hamilton being in a Ferrari in 2025? No? Then you're like most fans and experts, so you're in good company.

The news that the most successful Grand Prix driver is leaving the nest he made at Mercedes and looking for a new challenge proves once again - in Formula 1, we can safely delete the word impossible from our vocabulary.

Even insiders like Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve openly admit: They didn't see this coming. The eleven-time GP winner, now 52 years old, told the Gazzetta dello Sport: "All of this is creating a completely different dynamic at Mercedes and Ferrari than before."

"It will be interesting to see how Mercedes now deals with the driver duel between Hamilton and Russell. And the same applies to Ferrari, where Carlos Sainz has nothing to lose and can give a damn about anything against Charles Leclerc."

"In general, Carlos Sainz is the big loser of the whole story for me. Because his negotiating position with Audi or whoever is now weakened."

For the 163-time GP participant Villeneuve, the Tifosi can prepare themselves for plenty of fireworks. "Sainz will have zero interest in putting himself at the service of Ferrari. He couldn't care less what they want from him. All he wants now is to put himself on display. He has to perform well to be attractive to other teams in 2025 and he will try to leave Leclerc behind."





