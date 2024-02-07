Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso: Already testing

People pricked up their ears at the race track in Jerez de la Frontera (southern Spain) - aren't those Formula 1 engines roaring? They certainly are: Mercedes and Aston Martin work with Pirelli.

Winter break, my arse! Formula 1 cars circle the Andalusian track near Jerez de la Frontera for three days. Series supplier Pirelli has invited drivers to test compounds for the 2025 season, and on 6 February, two top-class drivers took to the track - Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes and Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin.

Milan-based tyre manufacturer Pirelli is continuing the work that began at the end of January at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Pirelli is experimenting with different tyre constructions and compounds. The aim is for the tyres for the 2025 season to be less prone to overheating than at present.

The test conditions in Andalusia are ideal: the air temperature is around 20 degrees and the track is a good 30 degrees. Pirelli confirms that the two Formula 1 world champions Hamilton and Alonso have completed more than 1200 kilometres. The Englishman completed 126 laps, the Asturian 156.

The Pirelli tests continue on 7 February, when George Russell for Mercedes and Lance Stroll for Aston Martin will be in action.





Formula 1 presentations

07 February: Alpine

08 February: Visa Cash App RB

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format





