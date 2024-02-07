Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso: Already testing
Winter break, my arse! Formula 1 cars circle the Andalusian track near Jerez de la Frontera for three days. Series supplier Pirelli has invited drivers to test compounds for the 2025 season, and on 6 February, two top-class drivers took to the track - Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes and Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin.
Milan-based tyre manufacturer Pirelli is continuing the work that began at the end of January at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Pirelli is experimenting with different tyre constructions and compounds. The aim is for the tyres for the 2025 season to be less prone to overheating than at present.
The test conditions in Andalusia are ideal: the air temperature is around 20 degrees and the track is a good 30 degrees. Pirelli confirms that the two Formula 1 world champions Hamilton and Alonso have completed more than 1200 kilometres. The Englishman completed 126 laps, the Asturian 156.
The Pirelli tests continue on 7 February, when George Russell for Mercedes and Lance Stroll for Aston Martin will be in action.
Formula 1 presentations
07 February: Alpine
08 February: Visa Cash App RB
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island
* in sprint format