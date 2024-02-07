Formula 1 on RTL: These experts return

On 19 December 2023, there was good news for German Formula 1 fans: RTL will show seven races on free-to-air television in 2024. It is now clear who will be reporting from the GP venues.

Long-time Formula 1 driver Nico Hülkenberg summed it up perfectly: "It's important that our sport becomes more visible again in Germany. Let's be honest - Formula 1 has lost relevance in Germany in recent years."

One of the reasons: RTL pulled out of the premier class for the 2023 season, much to the dismay of many fans. The broadcaster had previously broadcast four World Championship races in 2021 and 2022, under sub-licence from Sky. In 2023, RTL wanted to focus on coverage of American football (NFL) and football, so there was no more room for Formula 1. As a result, Sky showed four races free-to-air on YouTube. The pay-TV broadcaster is obliged to make four races freely accessible as part of the agreement with "Formula One Management".

The good news for German GP fans: RTL will be showing seven races on free-to-air television in the 2024 season in cooperation with pay-TV broadcaster Sky. In addition to the season opener in Bahrain (2 March), broadcasts of the following World Championship races including qualifying are planned - Hungary, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy (Monza), Azerbaijan and Las Vegas.

In addition, qualifying or the sprint will be shown on RTL on five Saturdays, with the race being broadcast on Sky. On the remaining twelve GP weekends, Saturday can only be seen on RTL on the RTL+ streaming platform.

It has now also been decided which team of experts RTL will be bringing the premier class to the parlour. Florian König will be the presenter, while the commentary duo for qualifying, sprints and races will consist of Christian Danner and Heiko Wasser. Kai Ebel returns as track reporter. Laura Papendick, who deputised for Florian König three times in 2021 and 2022, will also take over some presenting duties.



RTL Head of Sport Andreas von Thien says: "Formula 1 is a highlight for us at RTL. The 30-year success story of our channel is directly linked to the Formula 1 coverage of Florian König, Kai Ebel, Heiko Wasser and Christian Danner. Together with Laura Papendick, we are well staffed for our motorsport fans. We are delighted that they are all back at the start."





Formula 1 presentations

07 February: Alpine

08 February: Visa Cash App RB

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format





