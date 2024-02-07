Formula 1 on RTL: These experts return
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Long-time Formula 1 driver Nico Hülkenberg summed it up perfectly: "It's important that our sport becomes more visible again in Germany. Let's be honest - Formula 1 has lost relevance in Germany in recent years."
One of the reasons: RTL pulled out of the premier class for the 2023 season, much to the dismay of many fans. The broadcaster had previously broadcast four World Championship races in 2021 and 2022, under sub-licence from Sky. In 2023, RTL wanted to focus on coverage of American football (NFL) and football, so there was no more room for Formula 1. As a result, Sky showed four races free-to-air on YouTube. The pay-TV broadcaster is obliged to make four races freely accessible as part of the agreement with "Formula One Management".
The good news for German GP fans: RTL will be showing seven races on free-to-air television in the 2024 season in cooperation with pay-TV broadcaster Sky. In addition to the season opener in Bahrain (2 March), broadcasts of the following World Championship races including qualifying are planned - Hungary, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy (Monza), Azerbaijan and Las Vegas.
In addition, qualifying or the sprint will be shown on RTL on five Saturdays, with the race being broadcast on Sky. On the remaining twelve GP weekends, Saturday can only be seen on RTL on the RTL+ streaming platform.
It has now also been decided which team of experts RTL will be bringing the premier class to the parlour. Florian König will be the presenter, while the commentary duo for qualifying, sprints and races will consist of Christian Danner and Heiko Wasser. Kai Ebel returns as track reporter. Laura Papendick, who deputised for Florian König three times in 2021 and 2022, will also take over some presenting duties.
RTL Head of Sport Andreas von Thien says: "Formula 1 is a highlight for us at RTL. The 30-year success story of our channel is directly linked to the Formula 1 coverage of Florian König, Kai Ebel, Heiko Wasser and Christian Danner. Together with Laura Papendick, we are well staffed for our motorsport fans. We are delighted that they are all back at the start."
Formula 1 presentations
07 February: Alpine
08 February: Visa Cash App RB
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island
* in sprint format