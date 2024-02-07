Pierre Gasly is 28: "I will never forget this"

Bon anniversaire, Pierre Gasly: The Frenchman from the former GP venue Rouen celebrates his birthday on 7 February 2024, turning 28 years old. It just so happens that his employer Alpine is presenting the new race car on this very day.

Gasly not only enjoys a growing fan base in France, the long-time Red Bull driver also has many supporters in faraway Japan. This is due to the fact that he raced in Super Formula in 2017 and worked closely with Honda engine technicians for many years.

Gasly recalls some key moments in his career in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

The 2019 seventh-placed driver says: "At the time, I wasn't actually planning to take part in the Super Formula championship. I was thrown in at the deep end. I remember travelling to the airport and having no idea what to expect in this country. My family had given me a few books about Japan so that I could get an idea of what to expect culturally and how a European should interact with the Japanese."

"Japan was a wonderful experience for me in all respects. Not only did I find it enriching to drive in this racing series. I also found it exciting for me as a person to get to know such a fascinating culture. I am deeply impressed by the values that are lived in Japan. And when I came back to Europe, I raved to my family and friends about the aspects of Japanese life that we should adopt here."



What Gasly particularly appreciated: "I was shown a lot of respect. The Japanese felt it was an honour that the GP2 champion was competing for them and that Red Bull was sending a junior to Japan to continue his training there."



Of course, there were also stumbling blocks.



Gasly continues: "The most difficult aspect was making myself understood. I quickly realised that many people don't speak English at all or only poorly. I even had a translator in the pits. Fortunately, my race engineer spoke English. It was a completely new situation for me - it wasn't easy to communicate to the team exactly what I needed from the car and, conversely, the technicians had a hard time explaining to me what they actually expected from me."



"I even started to learn a little Japanese. But at some point I gave up - because I realised that I would return to Europe. If I had taken the opportunity like other drivers before me and continued my career in Japan, it would have been a different story."



"When I look back on my time in Japan today, I only regret one thing - that we missed out on winning the title in 2017. Due to a typhoon, the Suzuka final could not be raced and I missed out on the title by one lousy point."



"The fact that we had almost clinched the title for Honda had an electrifying effect on the experts at the Japanese racing engine plant. They hadn't fought for a title for years. Later, the co-operation began first between Toro Rosso and Honda, then Red Bull Racing joined in. After Toro Rosso became AlphaTauri, I was able to win for Honda at Monza 2020."



"I learnt from working with the Japanese: Honda's dedication, expertise and passion are enormous. But the communication is different. Sometimes you can't be as direct with the Japanese as you can with a Frenchman, Englishman or Italian. But as soon as you understand how to deal with the Japanese, cooperation is characterised by efficiency and professionalism."



Pierre Gasly, who has competed in 130 GPs, also emphasises: "For me, the origin and culture of engine technicians don't play a role when it comes to the influence of the driver. I see myself like a footballer - with ten team-mates. I have to make sure that I fit in with the team so that each of them can play well. It's very important to create a positive environment where everyone supports each other. A driver has to support the morale of the team."



"Respect plays a fundamental role for the Japanese. They want to feel that their work is appreciated and that they are involved in every step. I can understand all of that. Maybe that's why I was able to enjoy working with them so much."



"My favourite moment with Honda was the victory in Monza 2020. It was our team's 50th Grand Prix with Honda. No matter what else happens in my career, I won my first Grand Prix with Honda, which makes me proud and nobody can take that away from me. It was a marvellous moment."





