Alpine A524 of Gasly and Ocon: The blue wonder

Alpine was one of the disappointments of the 2023 season: only sixth place at the end of the season, a high retirement rate, the car was a grab bag, the personnel situation was unsettled, the drivers were always in conflict - mon dieu!

The Blues experienced their blue miracle and had to settle for sixth place in the Constructors' Cup, Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon scored 120 points, Gasly finished eleventh in the championship, Ocon twelfth. In the previous year, the French pairing of Fernando Alonso and Ocon had achieved an impressive fourth place among the racing teams and scored 173 points.

One reason for the poor performance: Alpine remains in troubled waters. In the summer of 2023, Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi was moved to the side, then the Renault subsidiary confirmed: Formula 1 team boss Otmar Szafnauer will be on the pit wall for the last time for the blue team in Belgium, after which he will leave the racing team. The Romanian-born US-American joined Alpine from Aston Martin in February 2022 to take the Blues to the next level.

The Formula 1 racing team from Enstone - world champions with Fernando Alonso in 2005 and 2006 as Renault - also parted ways with Alan Permane, who worked for the GP racing team for 34 years. Belgium was also his last race. There were tears at Alpine on Sunday after the Grand Prix as Permane left the paddock.

At the same time, Alpine confirmed that experienced Formula 1 technician Pat Fry was leaving. He moved to Williams and said afterwards: "I missed the commitment at Alpine to rise to the top of the world."

Bruno Famin, Vice President of Alpine Motorsports, has taken over the management of the GP racing team. Julian Rouse (Head of Alpine's Driver Academy) became interim Head of Sport and Matt Harman Head Technician.



At the 2023 World Championship finale in Abu Dhabi, Bruno Famin summarised: "Of course, we are not where we would like to be. But all the mid-season changes were introduced to get more out of people. People are freer to make suggestions. I immediately recognised a different attitude from the professionals at the racetrack."



"We weren't brave enough in many respects in the first half of the season, and that had to change. And that was also reflected in the points haul."



"When we look at the enormous power density in Formula 1, you have to get the best out of the people and the material on every GP weekend. And we didn't do that. I know that we have all the foundations in terms of infrastructure and expertise to be much more successful. The talent is there. We just have to manage to translate this high level of talent into a better racing car."



This race car is to be the A524, which was presented at the Formula 1 race car factory in Enstone on 7 February.



Alpine is now entering its fourth F1 season after finishing 5th (2021), 4th (2022) and 6th (2023) in the championship, and Bruno Famin says: "We have questioned everything here, leaving no stone unturned to find out what we can do better. My priority will be to put us in a better position."



"What people see here is the real car, not just the 2024 livery. It's a completely new car, only the steering wheel is the same."



As in 2023, Alpine will compete in selected races with a predominantly pink-painted car. At which Grands Prix the appearance will be like this has not yet been defined.



Alpine Head of Engineering Matt Harmon on the new car: "We started looking at what we could do differently for 2024 very early on. We wanted a car that offers us more development potential. The nose of the car is completely different, we're aiming for high aerodynamic efficiency and stability here, on any type of racetrack."



"We have thought a lot about braking efficiency and how we can optimise the suspension so that we adapt better to every track. In terms of the chassis, everything has been packaged more compactly in order to have more aerodynamic room for manoeuvre. This also applies to the installation of the engine. The battery pack has been moved to the rear to optimise weight distribution."



"We have optimised sidepods and a completely new rear suspension. In terms of the rear wing, we will have different models to adapt to the requirements of the different tracks."



"We have built the car in such a way that we also have more aerodynamic room for manoeuvre on the ground. The internal airflow has been significantly improved for better cooling despite smaller cooling openings. We have embarked on an aggressive development programme, the first part of which fans will be able to discover in Bahrain."





Formula 1 presentations

08 February: Visa Cash App RB

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format