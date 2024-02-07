Esteban Ocon (Alpine): "The goal is the podium"

Esteban Ocon set an exclamation mark for Alpine in 2023 - third in Monte Carlo. But the 27-year-old Frenchman is convinced that he is worth more than 12th place in the 2023 World Championship.

Alpine dropped back in the hotly contested midfield in 2023: The French team finished sixth in the Constructors' Cup, two places lower than in 2022. Esteban Ocon was able to put an exclamation mark on the difficult moments. The Frenchman took a fantastic third place on the streets of Monaco.

The 133-time GP participant says: "McLaren showed in 2023 how to advance in the midfield. That must be a role model for us. If they can do that, Alpine must be able to do the same."

Alpine's mediocre 2023 season is not down to the drivers. To be precise, I know of few current Formula 1 drivers who are as driven by a hunger for success as Ocon.

One example: the Qatar Grand Prix with its enormous heat and high humidity. Alpine driver Esteban Ocon felt sick after 15 laps and even vomited in his helmet. "But it would never have occurred to me to give up," said the winner of the 2021 Hungarian GP, who finished seventh in Qatar. "You'll have to kill me first."

Ocon has worked his way up from very humble beginnings to become a Grand Prix driver, and he has not forgotten his roots. "My parents sold our simple house to finance my karting career and we lived in a motorhome for years."

"In between, things didn't go well with my career, there were moments in motorsport when I didn't know whether I would have a car for the coming season. I seriously thought about working at McDonald's."



"I owe everything to my family, they always believed in me, they put everything on the line for me. For that reason alone, I would never give up a race, no matter how bad I felt."



The 2017 and 2022 World Championship runner-up has big plans for the coming season: "I already stepped up my training again in December. We're on the road a lot throughout the year, so I wanted to make the most of this time when we're not travelling so often. I can hardly wait for the coming season."



"My goal is simple: I want to ride every weekend in such a way that I can look in the mirror on Sunday evening and say - that's all I could do. I don't want to have any regrets at the end of the year. Only if I get the best out of myself every time can I get the best out of the car."



"This is my fifth year driving here, and I can feel the enormous mutual trust between the team and myself. And of course, I have to strive to finish on the podium like I did in Monaco in 2023."





