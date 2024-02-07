Pierre Gasly (Alpine): "Wanting to win is not enough"

This was not how Pierre Gasly had imagined it would be when he switched to Alpine in 2023: a spat with his team-mate Esteban Ocon, only 11th place in the world championship and just one podium finish (third in Zandvoort).

Nobody can sugarcoat it: Pierre Gasly's first season with his French compatriots at Alpine did not go as hoped. Certainly, Gasly finished a great third in Zandvoort under the most difficult conditions, and his fourth place on the grid in Las Vegas was also impressive, but ultimately the year was sobering.

The Alpine racing car repeatedly presented the driver with puzzles. The relationship with his team-mate Ocon is an alliance of convenience, with little sign of sympathy. Alpine cannot find peace when it comes to personnel, and this has an impact on the entire racing team.

"It was a year of missed opportunities," Gasly looks back. "We were less competitive than we wanted to be and we missed some opportunities."

In the first half of the season in particular, there was sand in the gears: a collision with his team-mate Ocon of all people in Australia, penalties for violating track limits in Austria, a collision with Stroll at Silverstone and again with Ocon at the Hungaroring, and a zero lap in Qatar because he was off the racing line too often.

Gasly continued: "It was a tough year. The hardest thing to digest was our collision in Melbourne's Albert Park, where we could have landed a podium finish."

It is an open secret in the paddock that Gasly and Ocon are not friends, but Pierre differentiates: "I realise that the rivalry between two drivers in a racing team can turn unhealthy. I have to be careful. If Esteban doesn't let me into his inner circle, that's fine. For me, it's crucial that we move the team forward together. The rivalry itself is unavoidable - he wants to beat me, I want to beat him. But to have a good race car, we have to pull in the same direction."



"I now have a year with Alpine behind me and see myself in a better position. I know all the experts, I know all the processes, I know how I can make the best possible contribution."



"In 2023, I've laid the foundations, so to speak, and I can now build on that. That's a good feeling. We want to realise our potential from the very first race."



"As far as my goals are concerned, I don't like linking them to specific figures. After all, we don't even know exactly what cards we have in our hand yet, let alone the competition. Everything will depend on how competitive the new car is and what we do with it."



"If you ask a racing driver what their goal is, they will inevitably say 'I want to win'. But wanting to win is not enough. We first have to be patient and realise what we can achieve with the new car."



"I know how hard the team has worked on this car. Now I want to concentrate fully on my work in order to make the most of our opportunities."





