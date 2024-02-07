Alpine A524: Does all new mean all better?

Renault boss Luca de Meo wants to see better results from Alpine 2024: 6th place at the end of the 2023 World Championship is not enough for the 56-year-old Milanese. The message to Alpine F1 team boss Bruno Famin is clear - it has to be better.

The technical realisation is the responsibility of Englishman Matt Harman. The new Alpine A524 racing car is his baby. During the vehicle presentation at the race car factory in Enstone, the Englishman said: "We realised that the development potential of the A523 had been exhausted. In order to get more out of the car against the backdrop of stable regulations, a completely new design was unavoidable."

"We looked at numerous different aerodynamic concepts to find out which route offered the most scope for development. The A523 model worked within too limited a framework. We wanted the new car to offer a wider usable window."

"For this reason, the car is new from front to back, I think the only part we have taken over is the steering wheel. We have built a new chassis with a different philosophy for the design of the nose of the car. We optimised the front suspension and the brakes as well. It wasn't just a matter of decelerating the car efficiently, we also achieved a lot in terms of aerodynamics and thermal efficiency. A lot of work has gone into this area."

"The lion's share of downforce in a modern wing car is generated by the underbody, so we wanted to be more aggressive. The new front wing and the start of the floor change the airflow, which is also about getting more aerodynamic leeway."



"The airflow over the car and along the floor is one thing, the internal airflow is something else. We wanted to have a more compact car with smaller cooling openings, but without having to compromise on cooling."



"We started working on the concept for the A524 model very early on, at the end of the 2022 season to be precise. We then brought some solutions to the car during the 2023 season to try them out with a view to the 2024 car. It soon became clear where we wanted to go in terms of vehicle dynamics and aerodynamics."



"The set-up of the car went smoothly, in January we had the so-called fire-up, when the engine is started in the new car for the first time. The preparation in the simulator is extensive, we want to get to know the car from the very first lap at the winter test in Bahrain and not have to spend time on functional tests. We are in good spirits for the 2024 World Championship."





Formula 1 presentations

08 February: Visa Cash App RB

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format