Mick Schumacher, Alpine: "I'm keen to go racing"

On 7 February, Alpine not only presented the new Formula 1 car, but also the A424 endurance racing car. Mick Schumacher will be competing in it in the coming season.

Mick Schumacher's time at Haas came to an end at the end of 2022, and the young German was unable to find a regular Formula 1 driver for 2023. Mercedes hired him as a test and replacement driver, and Mick also took on the same role at McLaren as a Mercedes loan driver.

But it was always clear that Mick wanted to race again. This will happen in 2024 in the World Endurance Championship, as part of the French racing team Alpine. "My decision was soon made," says Mick at the team presentation in Enstone. "These cars come closest to Formula 1. I'm eager to race again."

The 2024 World Endurance Championship consists of eight rounds, kicking off in Qatar, with the season opener taking place on 2 March. The crown jewel of the World Championship is, of course, the 24 Hours of Le Mans (15/16 June).

Schumacher (24) shares the Alpine with the two Frenchmen Nicolas Lapierre (39) and Matthieu Vaxivière (29).

Mick says: "I've never driven in a complete field with a closed car. I think the biggest challenge will be driving in traffic. But I'm looking forward to broadening my horizons, I'm feeling feverish anticipation."

"With my Formula 1 background, I have perhaps gained insights and knowledge that the classic endurance driver has been unable to access. I am convinced that I can bring something to the team."



"On the other hand, many drivers in the World Endurance Championship have experience that I lack with these cars. But luckily I have team-mates from whom I can learn a lot. All the discussions during the Alpine test drives alone were extremely interesting."



"To be honest, I found the closed cockpit a little cramped in the first few laps. But I quickly got used to it. Compared to the single-seater, the car feels a bit cumbersome, you have to adapt your driving style. But I was reminded a few times of driving a Formula 2 car, and I'm sure I'll have a lot of fun with the Alpine A424 - a very cool car."



For comparison: the long-distance Alpine weighs 1030 kilograms, and Mick can handle 675 hp. A Formula 1 racer weighs around 800 kilograms and produces 1000 hp.



Schumacher remains connected to Formula 1 as a Mercedes reserve driver.