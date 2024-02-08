Mercedes: Wolff's trust in Hamilton gone?

Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes-Benz at the end of 2024 and move on to Ferrari. Many Formula 1 fans are wondering: How will this affect the collaboration between Mercedes and Hamilton in the coming season?

With one year to go, it is certain: Lewis Hamilton will be a Ferrari driver in 2025. Numerous Formula 1 fans have taken to social media to discuss the news: Surely this must have an impact on the co-operation between Hamilton and his long-standing racing team. Some fans have even suggested that Hamilton's decision must mean that Mercedes' trust in him is gone.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff spoke very openly about the separation from Hamilton in an online meeting. The 52-year-old Austrian also spoke about the consequences of Hamilton's Ferrari contract for his work at Mercedes.

The Viennese says: "As team principal, I always want to work fairly and transparently, and this basic attitude will not change. We owe it to our values to maintain this."

However, it is in the nature of things that the most successful Formula 1 driver will be less involved in the work over time, especially with a view to 2025.

Toto Wolff elaborates: "We will take our time to look at exactly how this will work. The regulations will remain stable from 2024 to 2025, so we will assess how we deal with technical information over time. But it's not something that gives me a headache."



"The situation is not new for us. There have also been technicians who have left us with a lead time of six months or more. I have no doubt about Lewis' integrity. We want to have a successful year together."





