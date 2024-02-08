Mercedes: Wolff's trust in Hamilton gone?
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
With one year to go, it is certain: Lewis Hamilton will be a Ferrari driver in 2025. Numerous Formula 1 fans have taken to social media to discuss the news: Surely this must have an impact on the co-operation between Hamilton and his long-standing racing team. Some fans have even suggested that Hamilton's decision must mean that Mercedes' trust in him is gone.
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff spoke very openly about the separation from Hamilton in an online meeting. The 52-year-old Austrian also spoke about the consequences of Hamilton's Ferrari contract for his work at Mercedes.
The Viennese says: "As team principal, I always want to work fairly and transparently, and this basic attitude will not change. We owe it to our values to maintain this."
However, it is in the nature of things that the most successful Formula 1 driver will be less involved in the work over time, especially with a view to 2025.
Toto Wolff elaborates: "We will take our time to look at exactly how this will work. The regulations will remain stable from 2024 to 2025, so we will assess how we deal with technical information over time. But it's not something that gives me a headache."
"The situation is not new for us. There have also been technicians who have left us with a lead time of six months or more. I have no doubt about Lewis' integrity. We want to have a successful year together."
Formula 1 presentations
08 February: Visa Cash App RB
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island
* in sprint format