Mick Schumacher: "Formula 1 remains my dream"

Racing again at last! Mick Schumacher is bursting with enthusiasm at the Alpine presentation in Enstone (England). The French company presented two new racing cars, the Formula 1 car of Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, the A524, and the A424 endurance racer that Mick Schumacher will drive in the 2024 World Endurance Championship alongside the two Frenchmen Nicolas Lapierre (39) and Matthieu Vaxivière (29).

During the vehicle presentation at Alpine's F1 race car factory, Mick told my colleague Felix Görner from RTL: "The Alpine hypercar wasn't entirely new to me, as I already had the opportunity to drive the car in Barcelona. But it's something special to see the car here on stage together with the GP racing car, and I'm really looking forward to finally getting started soon."

Alpine spent three days testing in Catalonia, with the works drivers covering 14,000 kilometres. "The biggest differences are the weight, the power and the downforce," says Schumacher about the comparison between the GP car and the endurance car. "That all changes the driving experience. The challenge is different. Formula 1 is a sprint, here it's about bringing the car to the finish line with your team-mates over 24 hours, for example at Le Mans. Sharing a race car is a completely different approach for me."

Mick admits: "Driving with a roof took some getting used to at first. But after a short time I forgot about it. It was very difficult for me last year not to be able to race, so now I'm looking forward all the more to new wheel-to-wheel battles and all the work of a race weekend."



What would Mick prefer: victory at Le Mans or a cockpit in Formula 1? Schumacher immediately: "Formula 1 remains my great love and my dream. Of course, I've also had a very close look at the GP racer here at Alpine, so you inevitably get the idea that you would prefer to sit in this car. And of course there are talks going on in the background to hopefully be back on the Formula 1 grid in 2025."



Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari at the start of 2025 has set the transfer carousel in motion, with numerous driver contracts expiring at the end of 2024. Mick admits: "I didn't think Lewis would go to Ferrari, but ultimately he has to do what he thinks is right. In any case, it will change a lot in the premier class."



"As far as I'm concerned, I just have to be fast in the hypercar and prove myself that way. This will be Alpine's first year with a hypercar, so we have to focus on ourselves first in order to perform as well as possible and ideally fight for victories. I want to do my best."



Hand on heart: How big is the chance that fans will see Mick Schumacher in Formula 1 again in 2025? Mick: "The chance is there, how big it is remains to be seen. A lot will depend on my performance. But I want to seize every opportunity."





Formula 1 presentations

08 February: Visa Cash App RB

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format





