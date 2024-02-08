Esteban Ocon for Hamilton? "I am a Mercedes driver"

Who will succeed Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton when the Englishman moves to Ferrari at the end of 2024? At the Alpine presentation, Esteban Ocon says: "I'm still a Mercedes driver."

It's one of the most exciting questions in Formula 1: Who will Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff appoint as Hamilton's successor when the Briton becomes a Ferrari driver in 2025?

What have we heard over the past few days? GP winner Felipe Massa speculated that Mercedes could bring Fernando Alonso or the promising Kimi Antonelli to the premier class (the Italian is set for his first Formula 2 season in 2024). Alex Albon has been given a good chance, but Williams team boss James Vowles has made it clear: "Alex is under contract with us until the end of 2025."

There is another possibility, as Frenchman Esteban Ocon emphasised at the Alpine presentation: "I am still a Mercedes driver and am managed by them, in the manner of a junior driver, even though I am no longer a junior."

The 27-year-old Ocon, eighth in the 2017 and 2022 World Championships, says of the sensational transfer from Hamilton: "I realised that this was going to be a crazy year in terms of driver changes, but it started a little earlier than expected. And it's likely to continue like this throughout the year."



Ocon, winner of the 2021 Hungarian GP, has set himself the following goal: "My focus is on working with Alpine. If I do a good job on the race track, then other things will automatically follow."



The contract of both Alpine drivers, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, expires at the end of 2024.





