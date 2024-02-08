Esteban Ocon for Hamilton? "I am a Mercedes driver"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
It's one of the most exciting questions in Formula 1: Who will Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff appoint as Hamilton's successor when the Briton becomes a Ferrari driver in 2025?
What have we heard over the past few days? GP winner Felipe Massa speculated that Mercedes could bring Fernando Alonso or the promising Kimi Antonelli to the premier class (the Italian is set for his first Formula 2 season in 2024). Alex Albon has been given a good chance, but Williams team boss James Vowles has made it clear: "Alex is under contract with us until the end of 2025."
There is another possibility, as Frenchman Esteban Ocon emphasised at the Alpine presentation: "I am still a Mercedes driver and am managed by them, in the manner of a junior driver, even though I am no longer a junior."
The 27-year-old Ocon, eighth in the 2017 and 2022 World Championships, says of the sensational transfer from Hamilton: "I realised that this was going to be a crazy year in terms of driver changes, but it started a little earlier than expected. And it's likely to continue like this throughout the year."
Ocon, winner of the 2021 Hungarian GP, has set himself the following goal: "My focus is on working with Alpine. If I do a good job on the race track, then other things will automatically follow."
The contract of both Alpine drivers, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, expires at the end of 2024.
Formula 1 presentations
08 February: Visa Cash App RB
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island
* in sprint format