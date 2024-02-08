Formula 1 at Silverstone: Contract up to and including 2034
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Another piece of the puzzle for Formula One's future is in place: As the Daily Mail was the first newspaper to report, a new ten-year agreement has been signed between Silverstone circuit owner BRDC (British Racing Drivers' Club) and Formula One Management, meaning that the premier class will not only remain the "Home of British Motor Racing" up to and including 2034, but also the home of the British Formula One World Championship round.
The Daily Mail speculates that the BRDC will have to pay an annual licence fee of 30 million pounds (35 million euros). The BRDC does not comment on such figures.
The new agreement should put a stop to rumours of a city GP in London. For years, there has been talk of Formula 1 racing in the centre of the British capital, but these plans are doomed to failure for logistical reasons.
Silverstone is a crowd-puller every year. For the 2023 edition of the traditional GP, 480,000 visitors were counted over the entire weekend, more than 160,000 on Sunday alone.
The architects of the new contract are Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and Peter Digby as CEO of the BRDC and Stuart Pringle as Managing Director of the Silverstone circuit.
Here are the running times of the current Formula 1 races, the order corresponds to the 2024 World Championship schedule.
Bahrain 2036
Saudi Arabia 2030
Australia 2037
Japan 2024
China 2025
USA (Miami) 2031
Italy (Imola) 2026
Monaco 2025
Canada 2031
Spain 2026
Austria 2030
Great Britain 2034
Hungary 2032
Belgium 2025
Netherlands 2025
Italy (Monza) 2025
Azerbaijan 2026
Singapore 2028
USA (Austin) 2026
Mexico 2025
Brazil 2030
USA (Las Vegas) 2032
Qatar 2032
Abu Dhabi 2030
Madrid: 2026-2035
Formula 1 presentations
08 February: Visa Cash App RB
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island
* in sprint format