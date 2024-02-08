Formula 1 at Silverstone: Contract up to and including 2034

The first Formula 1 World Championship race was held on the former Silverstone airfield in 1950. The premier class will remain there for quite some time - new agreement up to and including 2034.

Another piece of the puzzle for Formula One's future is in place: As the Daily Mail was the first newspaper to report, a new ten-year agreement has been signed between Silverstone circuit owner BRDC (British Racing Drivers' Club) and Formula One Management, meaning that the premier class will not only remain the "Home of British Motor Racing" up to and including 2034, but also the home of the British Formula One World Championship round.

The Daily Mail speculates that the BRDC will have to pay an annual licence fee of 30 million pounds (35 million euros). The BRDC does not comment on such figures.

The new agreement should put a stop to rumours of a city GP in London. For years, there has been talk of Formula 1 racing in the centre of the British capital, but these plans are doomed to failure for logistical reasons.

Silverstone is a crowd-puller every year. For the 2023 edition of the traditional GP, 480,000 visitors were counted over the entire weekend, more than 160,000 on Sunday alone.



The architects of the new contract are Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and Peter Digby as CEO of the BRDC and Stuart Pringle as Managing Director of the Silverstone circuit.



