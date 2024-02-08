New puzzle Racing rarities: A humble beginning

In our racing rarities puzzle, we see the racing car of a team that can also be found in the premier class today. What kind of car is it? Who were the drivers? Where and when was the photo taken?

The correct solution from last time: This time we were only looking for the name of the Formula 1 racing car that can be seen in the foreground of our picture. It is a Connew from 1972, photographed here in Goodwood.

Connew was a classic representative of GP racing from the early 1970s, when a Formula 1 car could be built with modest means - build a chassis, buy a Cosworth engine, buy a Hewland gearbox, done.

The Connew Racing Team was founded in 1971 by Peter Connew, a technical draughtsman who had worked for world champion John Surtees. But then Connew fell out with his employer. Peter thought: "A Formula 1 car, I can do that too.

We have to realise that: This Formula 1 chassis was designed and manufactured by three people - Peter Connew, Roger Doran, a trained shop fitter, and Peter's cousin Barry Boor.



But Peter Connew was not a dreamer with his PC1 racing car: the Englishman focussed on a simple design, with a racing car that was to be efficient and uncomplicated to handle. Connew even visited a technical college several times to have various designs tested for suitability in the wind tunnel.



During construction, racing drivers Tony Trimmer, Howden Ganley and Gerry Birrell dropped by the garage at Chadwell Heath (North East London), and Trimmer in particular was very impressed with the comfort of the PC1.



Then Connew had bad luck: after buying an old Cosworth engine from McLaren, he wanted to compete in Monaco with the Frenchman François Migault (of all people!), but a last-minute change in the regulations meant that he had to modify the chassis.



The French GP was then targeted as a debut, but the lorry provided by Migault broke down and the team never reached the Clermont-Ferrand venue, instead testing took place at the Circuit Bugatti near Le Mans.



Connew finally arrived at Brands Hatch in 1972, but it was at Brands Hatch that the team realised that the rear suspension would not work. After an overnight repair, a crack was discovered in an upper wishbone the following morning and Connew packed up.



Connew and his Mini team travelled to the Nürburgring, where the German officials unfortunately had to explain that Connew had missed the necessary registration. So no participation.



With improved suspension and immaculate paperwork, the next stop was the Österreichring. Migault qualified 26th and last, overtook four opponents in the initial phase, then a linkage point on the rear suspension broke. Migault had to work his magic on the steering wheel to bring the skidding car to a halt without contacting the crash barriers. François had signed for five GP weekends and now said au revoir.



David Purley was unable to start in the non-championship season finale at Brands Hatch in 1972 due to an electrical fault.



The Connew PC1 was subsequently rebuilt for use in Formula 5000. The Swiss Pierre Soukry was unable to start once in 1973 (oil line fault at Mallory Park) and once he was too slow (at Brands Hatch). At the season finale, Tony Trimmer put the car into a guard rail.



The car was later restored by Connew and Boor and can now be admired at historic racing car events.



Now for the new riddle. A little tip: this manufacturer is now represented in Formula 1.



