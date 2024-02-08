Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari: Who is he taking with him?

Lewis Hamilton will move from Mercedes to Ferrari at the end of 2024. Among the unanswered questions: Who will move to Maranello with the most successful Formula 1 driver? What about race engineer Peter Bonnington?

He is behind one of the most famous announcements in Formula 1: "Lewis, it's hammer time", Mercedes race engineer Peter "Bono" Bonnington likes to say, and Lewis Hamilton knows - now he has to squeeze the last thousandths of a second out of his car.

2024 will be Lewis Hamilton and "Bono's" twelfth season together. The question is obvious: what will happen to the 48-year-old engineer when Lewis moves to Ferrari at the end of 2024?

It would not be the first time that a top engineer has followed his driver. Jock Clear did it with Jacques Villeneuve when the Canadian moved from Williams to BAR. Andrea Stella did it with Fernando Alonso when the Spaniard moved from Ferrari to McLaren.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff: "Of course, this is one of those discussions that we will have to have in the coming months. When I told Bono that Lewis was leaving us and going to Ferrari, his first reaction was: 'Do we already have 1 April?"

Many Formula 1 contracts include a paid leave of absence when a professional leaves his post, the duration of which varies. With this in mind, it is unlikely to be easy for Bonnington to work on Hamilton's car until the last race of the 2024 season and then start working for Ferrari shortly afterwards.



Should Hamilton really take Bonnington with him to Maranello, this would also have an impact on Riccardo Adami. The Italian is currently Carlos Sainz's race engineer.





The origin of "Hammer Time"

The first radio messages - "Lewis, it's hammer time" - came at the start of the turbo hybrid era in 2014. From 2014 to 2020, Hamilton won six titles with Bono and Mercedes, with only Nico Rosberg in 2016 preventing the exceptional racer from a complete sweep of these seven golden years.



Lewis Hamilton explains: "Hammer time, that was my idea. Because before, Bono was always saying something like - Lewis, now you have to go full attack or something. And that frustrated me. Because I wasn't driving before. So I said to him: 'If you want me to conjure up something really special from the helmet, then just say it's hammer time'."

Hammer Time itself is based on the worldwide hit "U can't touch this" by MC Hammer from 1990, where the rapper repeatedly says: "Stop, hammer time!" Give it a listen, it's still a banging song.



Lewis Hamilton has repeatedly emphasised how important Peter Bonnington's work is: "I am eternally grateful to Bono for his work. I don't think any race engineer has ever worked with a driver longer than he has with me. He's like a brother to me, probably one of the few people who puts up with all my rough edges. His calmness in a race is quite extraordinary."





Formula 1 presentations

08 February: Visa Cash App RB

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format









