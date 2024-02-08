Visa Cash App RB 2024: Presentation in Las Vegas

The Red Bull team from Faenza has not chosen just any city for the 2024 appearance of Visa Cash App RB (ex-AlphaTauri) - the presentation will take place on Thursday night (i.e. Friday morning here) in Las Vegas.

On Instagram, Visa Cash App RB has served up an appetiser of what the second Red Bull racing team alongside Red Bull Racing will look like in 2024: Cut-outs of the bull and the Visa lettering can be seen, the colours are strongly reminiscent of the 2019 season, when the racing team, then called Toro Rosso, had one of the most beautiful liveries on the grid.

The presentation of Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda's new race car will begin in Las Vegas at 10.15 pm on 8 February, which means that we in Europe will get to see the car from 7.15 am on Friday, 9 February. If all goes well, the first functional test will be carried out on the Misano circuit on 12 February.

Las Vegas means a new start for the team from many perspectives: a different name, different bosses (Laurent Mekies as Team Principal, Peter Bayer as Managing Director, Franz Tost remains in an advisory capacity), different department heads (Alan Permane joins from Alpine as Head of Sport, long-time McLaren employee Tim Goss as CTO, i.e. Chief Technical Officer, in August 2024, Guillaume Cattelani heads the Aerodyamics department and is Deputy Head of Engineering alongside Jody Egginton).



Fabulous talent time and time again

Red Bull is thus giving the racing team from Faenza its third fresh start: from Toro Rosso (2006 to 2019) to AlphaTauri (2020-2023) to Visa Cash App (from 2024). In the spirit of "Mr Red Bull" Dietrich Mateschitz, the purpose of the racing team remains unchanged: the smaller Red Bull team is intended to be a training centre for young drivers who will later fight for victories and world titles with Red Bull Racing.



For fourteen years, Scuderia Toro Rosso was an integral part of the premier class. Red Bull bought the racing team from Australian Paul Stoddart, bringing to an end the history of the GP team founded by Giancarlo Minardi in 1985, a colourful story of extremely likeable underdogs, and opening a new chapter.



Giancarlo Minardi had a keen eye for promising drivers. For years, Minardi managed the balancing act of combining talented drivers with drivers whose talent was manageable but whose dowry was considerable.



Let us briefly recall who, among others, was trained at Minardi and what became of them.



Pierluigi Martini (I), Le Mans winner

Alessandro Nannini (I), GP winner

Paolo Barilla (I), Le Mans winner

Christian Fittipaldi (BR), IndyCar winner

Alex Zanardi (I), IndyCar champion

Roberto Moreno (BR), IndyCar winner

Giancarlo Fisichella (I), GP winner

Jarno Trulli (I), GP winner

Fernando Alonso (E), Formula 1 world champion, Le Mans winner and endurance world champion

Mark Webber (AUS), GP winner and endurance world champion



The team of Giancarlo Minardi and later Paul Stoddart scored a total of 38 world championship points in 340 races. In 1991, the team landed seventh place in the Constructors' Cup.



Toro Rosso went on to win 268 Formula 1 World Championship races from Bahrain 2006 to Abu Dhabi 2019, with Sebastian Vettel at Monza 2008 and Daniil Kvyat (Hockenheim 2019) and Pierre Gasly (Interlagos 2019) claiming further podium finishes.



Gasly then scored a major coup in Monza 2020, now for AlphaTauri: victory in the Italian Grand Prix! He was the first Frenchman to win a Formula 1 World Championship race since Olivier Panis in Monaco in 1996. AlphaTauri has competed in 83 Grands Prix, and Gasly finished third in Baku 2021 in addition to his magnificent victory in Monza.



The successes of the Toro Rosso and AlphaTauri drivers are also impressive:



Scott Speed (USA), rallycross champion

Sebastian Vettel (D), Formula 1 world champion

Sébastien Bourdais (F), IndyCar winner

Sébastien Buemi (CH), endurance world champion and Le Mans winner

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), GP winner

Jean-Éric Vergne (F), Formula E champion

Max Verstappen (NL), Formula 1 World Champion

Pierre Gasly (F), GP winner

Brendon Hartley (NZ), Le Mans winner





Formula 1 presentations

08 February: Visa Cash App RB

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format





