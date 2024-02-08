Visa Cash App RB 2024: Presentation in Las Vegas
On Instagram, Visa Cash App RB has served up an appetiser of what the second Red Bull racing team alongside Red Bull Racing will look like in 2024: Cut-outs of the bull and the Visa lettering can be seen, the colours are strongly reminiscent of the 2019 season, when the racing team, then called Toro Rosso, had one of the most beautiful liveries on the grid.
The presentation of Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda's new race car will begin in Las Vegas at 10.15 pm on 8 February, which means that we in Europe will get to see the car from 7.15 am on Friday, 9 February. If all goes well, the first functional test will be carried out on the Misano circuit on 12 February.
Las Vegas means a new start for the team from many perspectives: a different name, different bosses (Laurent Mekies as Team Principal, Peter Bayer as Managing Director, Franz Tost remains in an advisory capacity), different department heads (Alan Permane joins from Alpine as Head of Sport, long-time McLaren employee Tim Goss as CTO, i.e. Chief Technical Officer, in August 2024, Guillaume Cattelani heads the Aerodyamics department and is Deputy Head of Engineering alongside Jody Egginton).
Fabulous talent time and time again
Red Bull is thus giving the racing team from Faenza its third fresh start: from Toro Rosso (2006 to 2019) to AlphaTauri (2020-2023) to Visa Cash App (from 2024). In the spirit of "Mr Red Bull" Dietrich Mateschitz, the purpose of the racing team remains unchanged: the smaller Red Bull team is intended to be a training centre for young drivers who will later fight for victories and world titles with Red Bull Racing.
For fourteen years, Scuderia Toro Rosso was an integral part of the premier class. Red Bull bought the racing team from Australian Paul Stoddart, bringing to an end the history of the GP team founded by Giancarlo Minardi in 1985, a colourful story of extremely likeable underdogs, and opening a new chapter.
Giancarlo Minardi had a keen eye for promising drivers. For years, Minardi managed the balancing act of combining talented drivers with drivers whose talent was manageable but whose dowry was considerable.
Let us briefly recall who, among others, was trained at Minardi and what became of them.
Pierluigi Martini (I), Le Mans winner
Alessandro Nannini (I), GP winner
Paolo Barilla (I), Le Mans winner
Christian Fittipaldi (BR), IndyCar winner
Alex Zanardi (I), IndyCar champion
Roberto Moreno (BR), IndyCar winner
Giancarlo Fisichella (I), GP winner
Jarno Trulli (I), GP winner
Fernando Alonso (E), Formula 1 world champion, Le Mans winner and endurance world champion
Mark Webber (AUS), GP winner and endurance world champion
The team of Giancarlo Minardi and later Paul Stoddart scored a total of 38 world championship points in 340 races. In 1991, the team landed seventh place in the Constructors' Cup.
Toro Rosso went on to win 268 Formula 1 World Championship races from Bahrain 2006 to Abu Dhabi 2019, with Sebastian Vettel at Monza 2008 and Daniil Kvyat (Hockenheim 2019) and Pierre Gasly (Interlagos 2019) claiming further podium finishes.
Gasly then scored a major coup in Monza 2020, now for AlphaTauri: victory in the Italian Grand Prix! He was the first Frenchman to win a Formula 1 World Championship race since Olivier Panis in Monaco in 1996. AlphaTauri has competed in 83 Grands Prix, and Gasly finished third in Baku 2021 in addition to his magnificent victory in Monza.
The successes of the Toro Rosso and AlphaTauri drivers are also impressive:
Scott Speed (USA), rallycross champion
Sebastian Vettel (D), Formula 1 world champion
Sébastien Bourdais (F), IndyCar winner
Sébastien Buemi (CH), endurance world champion and Le Mans winner
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), GP winner
Jean-Éric Vergne (F), Formula E champion
Max Verstappen (NL), Formula 1 World Champion
Pierre Gasly (F), GP winner
Brendon Hartley (NZ), Le Mans winner
Formula 1 presentations
08 February: Visa Cash App RB
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island
* in sprint format