First photos: VCARB 01 of Ricciardo and Tsunoda
From 2020 to 2023, the former GP racing team Toro Rosso operated as AlphaTauri to promote the clothing brand. A new era is now dawning at the second Red Bull racing team alongside Red Bull Racing: The team is launching as Visa Cash App RB (VCARB), the Model 01 of Australian Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda was presented on the evening of 8 February in Las Vegas (on the morning of 9 February in Europe).
A lot is happening at the racing team from Faenza, which was founded by Giancarlo Minardi in the 1980s and bought by Red Bull at the end of 2005: The team has a new management team, with long-time team principal Franz Tost remaining on board as an advisor. Frenchman Laurent Mekies (formerly with Minardi and Toro Rosso, the circle is complete) is responsible for sporting matters, while Austrian Peter Bayer is the GP team's Managing Director.
AlphaTauri finished eighth in the Constructors' Cup in 2023, which is not enough. For this reason, VCARB has strengthened its team with Tim Goss (formerly with McLaren and the FIA); the Englishman will be the Chief Technical Officer from August 2024, while Jody Egginton remains Head of Engineering. Renault and Alpine veteran Alan Permane comes on board as Head of Sport.
Thanks to the partnership with Visa and Cash App, an excitingly fresh design has been created, with which Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda will set off, based on the colours of 2019, one of the most beautiful liveries in the Formula 1 field at the time.
The goal with the new car is clear: to move up into the midfield. The team finished sixth in the Constructors' Cup as Toro Rosso in 2008 and 2019 and as AlphaTauri in 2021, so a similar position must also be possible in the coming years.
VCARB Managing Director Peter Bayer: "This is the start of an exciting new era for the team. We want to stay true to our roots as a training centre for new talent, but we want to become more competitive. Laurent Mekies and I have a clear vision of how the team should develop, and we have now taken the first steps towards this."
If everything goes according to plan, the new VCARB 01 will undergo its first functional test on 12 February at the Misano circuit in Italy. Nine days later, the Formula 1 winter tests will begin at the Bahrain International Circuit.
