Daniel Ricciardo (VCARB): "We want to prove something"

In the glitzy city of Las Vegas, Red Bull team Visa Cash App RB (VCARB) shows off the new racing car of Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda. Initial reactions from fans online to the new racing car have been extremely positive - the design is reminiscent of the popular colours of the racing team from Faenza when the team was still competing under the name Toro Rosso a few years ago.

VCARB's goal is clear: to move up into the midfield, give the top teams a run for their money and be more competitive than in previous years.

Eight-time GP winner Daniel Ricciardo says: "We want to prove something here. We have taken on additional staff, we have new partners. We want to be at the front end of the midfield."

The team did not have a good year in 2023 under the name AlphaTauri: only eighth place in the Constructors' Cup, 7th place for Ricciardo in Mexico - that's not enough.

"There's a different wind blowing now," says Ricciardo, who finished third in the 2014 and 2016 World Championships with Red Bull Racing. "People are grimly determined to show that they can do better. It's cool and fun to experience that."



"Of course you always want to aim high, but the goals also have to be achievable. Otherwise you'll only be disappointed. We have to be able to achieve top-five finishes and maybe the odd podium. I would like to say that we want to win races, but you have to be realistic."



The 239-time GP winner experienced a strange 2023 World Championship season. He started the year as a reserve at Red Bull Racing and was called up to AlphaTauri when Dutchman Nyck de Vries failed to impress there. But on the third GP weekend, in Zandvoort, the 34-year-old Australian suffered fractures in his left hand when he tried to avoid Oscar Piastri (McLaren), who had previously crashed. Ricciardo was only able to drive again in Texas.



"I feel good," says Ricciardo. "I didn't need an extensive winter break because my season was quite short. I was at home in Australia, which is always nice, but I soon stepped up my training again. I'm ready for 2024 and can't wait for it to finally start."





Formula 1 presentations

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format