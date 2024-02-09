Yuki Tsunoda (VCARB): These are his goals for 2024

Yuki Tsunoda is entering his fourth Formula 1 season with Visa Cash App RB (VCARB). The 23-year-old Japanese driver's apprenticeship is over and he will have to force his way into a position at Red Bull Racing in 2024.

This is how the fans have perceived Yuki Tsunoda so far: Young, temperamental like a Latino, incredibly fast, but with a high error rate in his early days.

Long-time Toro Rosso and AlphaTauri team boss Franz Tost always said: "A Formula 1 driver needs three years to learn his craft through and through." Those three years are now over for Tsunoda, and results will have to come in 2024 if Yuki wants to push for a promotion to Red Bull Racing in the medium term.

Yuki made his debut in the premier class in 2021, his first season was also his most successful - 14th in the world championship, 32 points, fourth place in the controversial 2021 world championship finale in Abu Dhabi.

Things didn't go quite so well in 2022 and 2023: 17th in the 2022 World Championship with 12 points, 14th in the 2023 World Championship with 17 points.

At the Visa Cash App RB (VCARB) team presentation in Las Vegas, Tsunoda said: "This is an exciting new phase for this team, a lot is changing. We have a new team leader in Laurent Mekies and a new CEO in Peter Bayer. They both have big plans for VCARB and I am delighted to be a part of them."



"The team is about to strengthen considerably, Alan Permane is coming from Alpine, technician Tim Goss is coming in the summer, these are people with a wealth of experience and that can only help us. Alan has won races and world titles with Renault, he brings that winning mentality, which is cool."



"As for me, I like this breath of fresh air. I want to show in 2024 that I've learnt as a driver. We are aiming for more than top 10 finishes. I am deeply convinced that we will advance."



"VCARB will work more closely with Red Bull Racing than in previous years. That is good news. RBR has dominated in recent years and we will use every avenue within the regulations to capitalise on that experience."



"We are not satisfied with the results of recent years. We struggled a lot, especially in the first half of the 2023 season. We are hungry to show that we can do better. We finished sixth overall in the 2021 season and we want to return to this region."



"Expectations are high. But it will also take time for all the new specialists to familiarise themselves. It's not yet possible to say where all this will take us. We are ambitious, but we also have to keep our feet on the ground."



"I'm better prepared physically and mentally than ever before for a GP season. I want to score points regularly - and stay a little calmer behind the wheel. Last year, I said: If I score points, I'll treat myself to a Negroni in the evening after the Grand Prix. So in 2024, I ideally want to enjoy a Negroni after that race."





Formula 1 presentations

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format





