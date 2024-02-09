Eddie Jordan: Why Lewis Hamilton went to Ferrari

Long-standing Formula 1 team boss Eddie Jordan believes he knows the real reason why Lewis Hamilton will switch to Ferrari. The 75-year-old Irishman senses the cause in the stable duel with George Russell.

Why will Lewis Hamilton be driving a Formula 1 Ferrari from 2025? Well, competing for the most famous of all racing teams is tempting for any GP driver, and the Englishman's salary is not to be sneezed at either. But former racing team owner Eddie Jordon suspects a completely different reason for the sensational switch.

The 75-year-old Jordan from Dublin (Ireland) explains: "Mercedes had a car in 2022 that wasn't particularly competitive, and George Russell was better at dealing with that than Lewis Hamilton."

In fact, the young Russell left record winner Hamilton behind in 2022, George finished fourth in the world championship, Hamilton only sixth, his worst position in Formula 1 since his debut in 2007.

Jordan, who was in the premier class with his own GP team from 1991 to 2005, explains: "Perhaps this is also because Lewis simply sensed that he had no chance of winning the world championship with this car. And he probably had that feeling at the beginning of 2023, but then the tide turned over the course of the season and Hamilton found his former passion for racing," Eddie said on the Formula for Success podcast. "All of us suddenly had the certainty - oh, Lewis still has it after all."



"At the end of the day, I think the way Hamilton pulled out of the 2023 season against George Russell is the reason why he's going to Ferrari."



Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff is convinced that Russell, GP winner in Brazil in 2022, has what it takes to become world champion. Eddie Jordan points out: "Let's be honest, Russell has only won one Grand Prix so far. Does anyone really believe that he will become world champion next year or the season after? No, Lewis Hamilton was too far ahead of him in 2023."





