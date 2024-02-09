VCARB Team Principal Mekies: "This is a great opportunity"

In spring 2023, the course for the future was set at the second Red Bull racing team alongside Red Bull Racing: Franz Tost retired from his role as Team Principal at AlphaTauri (formerly Toro Rosso) after the World Championship final in Abu Dhabi, but the Tyrolean, who has been at the helm of the team since the beginning of 2006, will not be leaving completely: he will remain with the team in an advisory role.

His successor since the beginning of 2024 is Laurent Mekies, who has previously held various roles for the team, which at the time competed under the names Minardi and then Toro Rosso. Red Bull was able to recruit former FIA Secretary General Peter Bayer as CEO of the team, which is now known as Visa Cash App RB (VCARB). The Austrian is responsible for the strategic direction of the team, while Mekies manages the day-to-day business and is in charge of sporting matters.

Ferrari relieved its Head of Sport Mekies of his duties at the end of July 2023. He says: "When I realised that I would have to wait months to take on my new role, I thought - this is frustrating. You want to start the new job straight away and contribute something."

"But looking back, the break was good: if I had been able to switch immediately, the intensity of the tight World Championship programme would have kept me on my toes. This way, however, I was able to pause, take a step back and look at the bigger picture. I had the opportunity to think calmly about how I wanted to tackle my tasks."

During the VCARB presentation, Mekies expands: "Now it's nice to be back at work. When you are used to such an intense rhythm as in Formula 1, a break like this feels very long."

"We have a unique opportunity here to build on a solid foundation, but at the same time there is a spirit of optimism, as if we were starting with a blank sheet of paper."



"We have a fabulous team and very good people have just started and will be joining us in the coming months. VCARB shows how we want to tackle our tasks. The focus is on people and culture, everything else is a consequence of that. As team boss, I have to find the best possible employees and get them working in the right place. The appointment of high-calibre people like Alan Permane as Head of Sport and Tim Goss as Chief Technician sends out a signal of how seriously we take our tasks."



"We are not a racing team like any other. We have the race car factory in Faenza and a branch in Bicester, where work is mainly done on aerodynamics. We are moving this outpost to Milton Keynes into completely new buildings in order to be part of the Red Bull campus there. With these two locations, we can attract the best specialists from Europe."



"The talent in this team is already there. However, we want to optimise the organisation and thus better position the racing team. Young drivers in Formula 1 is still our core task, it's part of the team's DNA."



"We were bottom of the standings for a while during the 2023 season, but then we improved considerably in the second half of the season and moved up to eighth place. It has to continue like this. All the changes mean - certain improvements will only come in the second half of the season. We are aware that we could struggle in the first few months."



"We work with around 600 specialists. The regulations stipulate exactly what you have to build yourself as a team. Apart from the engine, gearbox and suspension, you have to build your car yourself. We have one owner, Red Bull, who runs two racing teams. So it's obvious that you have to look in detail at which parts you can install in both cars."



"We have the advantage that we can work with the world champions, with Red Bull Racing. There are also compromises that you have to make. You have to wait and see which gearbox is created, which determines the suspension points, which in turn has a direct influence on the aerodynamics."



"We will be competing with Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda in 2024. There are few drivers in the field with Daniel's experience, and his positive attitude is a bonus. Daniel was on every driver's wish list, but then he didn't have an easy few years. Now we are seeing the former Daniel again, so to speak, I see an extremely motivated, focussed Ricciardo who is hungry for success."



"I was very impressed by how Yuki has developed. His speed was always there, but now he also has the experience and technical understanding to be a very good racing driver. He lives in Faenza and is a hard worker who can often be found at the race car factory. Yuki is not in this car because of engine partner Honda, but because he deserves this cockpit."



"I'm not a fan of numbers and rankings when it comes to goals for a new season. Just this much - we want to move forward, we want to be more competitive, we want to hold our own in the highly competitive midfield, we want consistently good results. We are in the process of building the best possible racing team, let's see where that takes us."





Formula 1 presentations

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format