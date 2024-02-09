Logan Sargeant (Williams): Gained five kilos in weight
Formula 1 is booming in the USA, but Logan Sargeant has not yet been part of this boom: The 23-year-old from Fort Lauderdale (Florida) finished his first GP season in 2023 as a weak 21st in the world championship, with only Nyck de Vries behind him with no points.
The miserable result: 22 Grands Prix, 6 sprints, but only one points-scoring drive - 10th place in the USA (of all places!), and even this point only came about because Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc had to be disqualified after the race.
The Floridian is grimly determined to sell his skin for more in 2024: "After the 2023 season, I took time to look at what I could do better, mentally and physically. I realised that I wasn't optimally prepared for last year."
"So I did a lot more. I've put on five kilograms of muscle mass and feel much healthier. I realise that I have to perform well in 2024 if I want to stay in the premier class."
"I now know all the tracks, I know all the internal processes. For that reason alone, I will start at a higher level in 2024."
Formula 1 presentations
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island
* in sprint format