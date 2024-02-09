Logan Sargeant (Williams): Gained five kilos in weight

The US American Logan Sargeant had a disappointing first GP season: just one point, snatched away by his Williams team-mate Alex Albon. We will see a different Sargeant in 2024.

Formula 1 is booming in the USA, but Logan Sargeant has not yet been part of this boom: The 23-year-old from Fort Lauderdale (Florida) finished his first GP season in 2023 as a weak 21st in the world championship, with only Nyck de Vries behind him with no points.

The miserable result: 22 Grands Prix, 6 sprints, but only one points-scoring drive - 10th place in the USA (of all places!), and even this point only came about because Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc had to be disqualified after the race.

The Floridian is grimly determined to sell his skin for more in 2024: "After the 2023 season, I took time to look at what I could do better, mentally and physically. I realised that I wasn't optimally prepared for last year."

"So I did a lot more. I've put on five kilograms of muscle mass and feel much healthier. I realise that I have to perform well in 2024 if I want to stay in the premier class."



"I now know all the tracks, I know all the internal processes. For that reason alone, I will start at a higher level in 2024."





