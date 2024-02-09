Nico Hülkenberg denies contract for 2025
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari is shaking up the driver market. The contracts of more than a dozen GP drivers also expire at the end of 2024. Then the cards will be reshuffled.
Against this backdrop, the story that 36-year-old Formula 1 veteran Nico Hülkenberg had extended his contract with Haas early until the end of 2025 struck us as odd. The question quickly arose: Why would the German do that? When doors could open elsewhere.
The background to the alleged contract extension: Nico Hülkenberg had made a joke with a journalist from Sports Illustrated. However, the story spread so quickly that the 2018 World Championship seventh-placed driver soon felt compelled to publish a denial. Nico wrote: "Don't believe everything. Someone took a joke a little too seriously here."
Haas F1 also took action and announced that a joke by the 203-time GP participant had been misinterpreted.
So nothing changes: Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen are both under contract with Haas until the end of 2024 - and are keeping all their options open for the time after that.
Formula 1 presentations
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island
* in sprint format