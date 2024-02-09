Nico Hülkenberg denies contract for 2025

According to rumours from England, Nico Hülkenberg has allegedly extended his contract with the US-based Haas racing team ahead of schedule for 2025. It soon emerged that something had been misunderstood.

Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari is shaking up the driver market. The contracts of more than a dozen GP drivers also expire at the end of 2024. Then the cards will be reshuffled.

Against this backdrop, the story that 36-year-old Formula 1 veteran Nico Hülkenberg had extended his contract with Haas early until the end of 2025 struck us as odd. The question quickly arose: Why would the German do that? When doors could open elsewhere.

The background to the alleged contract extension: Nico Hülkenberg had made a joke with a journalist from Sports Illustrated. However, the story spread so quickly that the 2018 World Championship seventh-placed driver soon felt compelled to publish a denial. Nico wrote: "Don't believe everything. Someone took a joke a little too seriously here."

Haas F1 also took action and announced that a joke by the 203-time GP participant had been misinterpreted.



So nothing changes: Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen are both under contract with Haas until the end of 2024 - and are keeping all their options open for the time after that.





Formula 1 presentations

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing

Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format