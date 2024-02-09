Daniel Ricciardo (VCARB): "Full throttle from the start"

Daniel Ricciardo is almost bursting with energy at the team presentation of Visa Cash App RB (VCARB). Las Vegas is all well and good, but the eight-time GP winner would rather be out on the track in the new race car.

The body is in Las Vegas, but the mind is in Bahrain: Australian GP veteran Daniel Ricciardo makes no secret of the fact that he would prefer to be somewhere else in Nevada.

The 2014 and 2016 World Championship bronze medallist says: "I didn't feel drained at the end of the 2023 season, and while it was nice to spend time with family and friends over the last few weeks, I wasn't just lying around on the couch."

"We managed to get me more comfortable in the car over the course of last season. That gives me a good feeling for 2024. I joined this team last summer and was thrown in at the deep end, but now I know everyone in the team well enough to be able to go full throttle right from the start. In terms of preparation, there's nothing on my list that I couldn't have ticked off. As far as I'm concerned, I could have continued straight after Abu Dhabi 2023."

On 12 February, the team that has become known as Toro Rosso and AlphaTauri in recent years will bring the new Visa Cash App RB (VCARB) 01 car to the track in Misano, a good hour away from the race car factory in Faenza. There, the second Red Bull team will carry out a functional test and complete a film day (maximum 100 kilometres). The car is then prepared for the journey to Bahrain.



The winter tests will take place on the Bahrain International Circuit from 21-23 February, with driving from ten o'clock in the morning until 19.00 in the evening. Like most racing teams, VCARB will split the programme so that each regular driver gets one and a half days to drive.



Daniel Ricciardo's goals are clear: "We have to be able to achieve top-five finishes and maybe one or two podium places."



And Ricciardo wants to perform so well that he is in line for the second cockpit at Red Bull Racing 2025 alongside Max Verstappen.





