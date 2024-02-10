Stuck: Hamilton must subordinate himself at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton will be driving for Ferrari from 2025. Legend Hans-Joachim Stuck believes that the switch will not be an easy endeavour for the Briton.

Lewis Hamilton dares to switch to Ferrari after the coming season. A big surprise, a mega deal, a heart's desire and the chance to make himself immortal with the Reds. A win-win situation. Or was it?

Legend Hans-Joachim Stuck sees the whole thing a little more soberly. Because Ferrari is not just a racing team. Ferrari is special, a myth, a moody diva.

"Hamilton is a special personality. But whether he can cope with the Ferrari system - where everything works a little differently - is something I'm curious to see. Of course, Hamilton will have had this step rewarded with his salary, and he deserves it. But he now has to subordinate himself. He is certainly not used to that," said Stuck on Eurosport.

Ferrari was always something special - an institution, said Stuck. Strietzel emphasised that if you drove for Ferrari, you go down in history. "And even more so than if you became world champion seven times somewhere else. But the Scuderia works differently to Red Bull or Mercedes. You're not the big personality there that you can live out like in other racing teams."

Meaning: "Hamilton has to be subordinate. Ferrari is Italy. The press is completely different, they pick on every little thing, there are no secrets. It will be a completely new experience for Hamilton."

The pressure for Hamilton is similar to what it was for Sebastian Vettel, for example, when the German went to Ferrari. "Of course, Hamilton is on a particularly high level because he could beat Michael Schumacher's record with a title with Ferrari. That would be awesome! Records are there to be broken. If he wins his eighth title there, that would be a great story. But it's a long way until then - and above all a difficult one."

Formula 1 presentations

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format