Stuck: Hamilton must subordinate himself at Ferrari
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Lewis Hamilton dares to switch to Ferrari after the coming season. A big surprise, a mega deal, a heart's desire and the chance to make himself immortal with the Reds. A win-win situation. Or was it?
Legend Hans-Joachim Stuck sees the whole thing a little more soberly. Because Ferrari is not just a racing team. Ferrari is special, a myth, a moody diva.
"Hamilton is a special personality. But whether he can cope with the Ferrari system - where everything works a little differently - is something I'm curious to see. Of course, Hamilton will have had this step rewarded with his salary, and he deserves it. But he now has to subordinate himself. He is certainly not used to that," said Stuck on Eurosport.
Ferrari was always something special - an institution, said Stuck. Strietzel emphasised that if you drove for Ferrari, you go down in history. "And even more so than if you became world champion seven times somewhere else. But the Scuderia works differently to Red Bull or Mercedes. You're not the big personality there that you can live out like in other racing teams."
Meaning: "Hamilton has to be subordinate. Ferrari is Italy. The press is completely different, they pick on every little thing, there are no secrets. It will be a completely new experience for Hamilton."
The pressure for Hamilton is similar to what it was for Sebastian Vettel, for example, when the German went to Ferrari. "Of course, Hamilton is on a particularly high level because he could beat Michael Schumacher's record with a title with Ferrari. That would be awesome! Records are there to be broken. If he wins his eighth title there, that would be a great story. But it's a long way until then - and above all a difficult one."
Formula 1 presentations
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island
* in sprint format