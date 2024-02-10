Danner: Mercedes must also think about Max Verstappen
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Lewis Hamilton is leaving Mercedes for Ferrari after the upcoming season. Now that the initial shock has subsided, it is clear that the Silver Arrows need a replacement.
Former Formula 1 driver Christian Danner emphasises that "every name" must be discussed. "It should only be about whether a driver is a reinforcement or not. There must be no legal or monetary obstacles. Age is also completely irrelevant. The same applies to contracts," Danner told Sport Bild.
And, of course, the discussions must also focus on the best driver at the moment: Max Verstappen. "Every driver who is at Silver Arrows level must be an issue. That's why Mercedes must also think about Max Verstappen!" For the long-standing TV expert, Verstappen would "naturally be the best possible solution" for Mercedes.
After all, the Silver Arrows are under pressure, and that as early as 2024, i.e. still with Hamilton. "After two years of crisis, Mercedes must now prove that they can still do it. [...] The departure of Hamilton will of course hurt Mercedes - but it can also be an opportunity. The luck of Wolff & Co. is that they can discuss a successor for months. And in George Russell, they already have a driver who can carry the team on his shoulders," said Danner.
Formula 1 presentations
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island
* in sprint format