Danner: Mercedes must also think about Max Verstappen

Mercedes are looking for a replacement after Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari was finalised. Christian Danner speaks plainly: every name must be discussed.

Lewis Hamilton is leaving Mercedes for Ferrari after the upcoming season. Now that the initial shock has subsided, it is clear that the Silver Arrows need a replacement.

Former Formula 1 driver Christian Danner emphasises that "every name" must be discussed. "It should only be about whether a driver is a reinforcement or not. There must be no legal or monetary obstacles. Age is also completely irrelevant. The same applies to contracts," Danner told Sport Bild.

And, of course, the discussions must also focus on the best driver at the moment: Max Verstappen. "Every driver who is at Silver Arrows level must be an issue. That's why Mercedes must also think about Max Verstappen!" For the long-standing TV expert, Verstappen would "naturally be the best possible solution" for Mercedes.

After all, the Silver Arrows are under pressure, and that as early as 2024, i.e. still with Hamilton. "After two years of crisis, Mercedes must now prove that they can still do it. [...] The departure of Hamilton will of course hurt Mercedes - but it can also be an opportunity. The luck of Wolff & Co. is that they can discuss a successor for months. And in George Russell, they already have a driver who can carry the team on his shoulders," said Danner.

