Mick Schumacher feels up to the Hamilton cockpit
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Lewis Hamilton's move will leave a cockpit vacant from 2025 that few in the Formula 1 paddock had expected. In theory, Mercedes is in no hurry to find a suitable successor, and the list of candidates is long.
Mick Schumacher is also on the list, as the 24-year-old is a reserve driver at Mercedes. It is therefore logical that he is at least on the shortlist. However, he probably only has an outside chance.
However, he feels ready to take over from Hamilton. After all, given Hamilton's seven world championship titles (six of which he won with the Silver Arrows), the footsteps are huge.
"It's obviously a position that comes with a lot of pressure. But I feel I'm up to it," said Schumacher in an interview with RTL/ntv and sport.de. "But it's not my decision."
In any case, a lot will happen, said Schumacher: "My chance is there. I don't know how big it is yet," he emphasised. "I think it will also depend a bit on my performance. Hopefully I can recommend myself. I think a few people out there know how good I am." Schumacher will compete in the World Endurance Championship with Alpine in 2024.
He has had "brief" contact with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, said Schumacher: "We will certainly be able to talk a bit more in the next few days."
