Ricciardo and RBR? "Can unravel quickly"
Daniel Ricciardo is repeatedly linked to Red Bull Racing, as it would naturally be the logical step up for the Australian from sister team Visa Cash App RB (VCARB).
He was already being touted as a replacement for Sergio Pérez in 2023, as the Mexican was under pressure after often mixed performances and was harshly criticised in the media.
Those responsible backed Pérez, but his contract expires at the end of the year. Will there then be a change of personnel? Will Ricciardo then return to the team where his star rose in the autumn of his career?
"The way I look at it is that I'm not looking too far ahead," Ricciardo told RacingNews365. "I really need to focus."
Because the past has shown him how fast-moving the business is, how quickly everything can be over. So the hype, the desires of the top teams, the world championship chances. "Especially in my years at McLaren... if it doesn't go well, it can unravel very quickly, so I never want to look too far ahead in this sport," said Ricciardo.
"So now that I've returned to the sport, I definitely understand what experience does, and yes, of course, lap times and performance have always come first. But experience, especially in a team like this that is trying to build something, plays a very important role and has its value," said the Australian.
"I think if the team can lean on me for certain things and my information helps them, that feels good too. That's a good feeling, so I'll try to be quick but use my experience when I can," said Ricciardo.
