Vettel: His new role in the drivers' union

His fellow drivers had expressly requested it in 2022: Sebastian Vettel is to remain loyal to the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA), which was founded in 1961, despite his retirement.

Vettel had been one of the directors since 2010, and the German was known for his clear opinions and for strongly representing the interests of the drivers.

"Sebastian is a marvellous ambassador for our sport. He has never shied away from pointing out shortcomings in terms of safety. So I hope he doesn't stay too far away from Formula 1," explained Alpine driver Esteban Ocon in 2022.

The board of directors consisted of four people: Vettel, George Russell, Anastasia Fowle (legal advisor) and Alex Wurz as chairman. Wurz now reveals to PlanetF1 what happened with Vettel.

"Sebastian has retired from his active role as director," said Wurz. "But of course he remains a key figure in the GPDA and GPDA history. We are always happy when he takes part in our debates." So if Vettel visits Formula 1 in the future, he can actively contribute his opinion.

In principle, not much will change for the drivers' association. "The status of the GPDA provides for three directors. For most of the GPDA's history, we've had three directors, and that's perfectly fine the way it is," Wurz continues.

And when it comes to voting, it makes no difference anyway. "As each member has one vote and the vote of a director is the same as that of a member, three or four directors have no influence on the result."

