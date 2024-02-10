Alonso: Schumacher was cold and always kept his distance

Fernando Alonso and Michael Schumacher have fought legendary duels on the track. But not only there. In a documentary, Alonso now talks about his old rival Schumacher.

In the DAZN documentary "Fernando Revelado", Fernando Alonso provides insights into his career. And that of course includes Michael Schumacher, the rivalry with the German Formula 1 legend.

Alonso entered the premier class in 2001, by which time Schumacher had already won three world championship titles with Benetton and Ferrari. An era of dominance had just begun with the Reds.

For Alonso, Schumacher was "a rival, a rivalry, but also an inspiration. Because apart from the fact that he was one of the toughest rivals I've ever had, or the toughest I've ever had, you have to remember that every child needs a role model," said Alonso.

He started watching Schumi "the way he behaves, the way he reacts, the way he dresses, the way he drives. It's an inspiration that you make a mental note of, and suddenly you find yourself wheel-to-wheel with him and fighting every Sunday. It was something very special."

Alonso has less flattering words to say about his relationship with Schumacher. "He was very cold, always kept his distance and always tried to intimidate. He was a driver with whom it was very difficult to have a conversation," said Alonso.

The Spaniard, who will still be in the Aston Martin in 2024 at the age of 42: "When you came to breakfast, he always looked at you a bit funny. You knew there was a rivalry, but he took it at face value." The two had a few arguments, both on and off the track. But always "with respect", emphasises Alonso