Stuck: "To what extent is Hamilton still supported?"

When Lewis Hamilton joins Ferrari in 2025, Mercedes will be reorganising itself. Hamilton can also expect a new challenge, a new environment and a new car.

But before that happens, the Silver Arrows and the seven-time champion will be embarking on their final season together. Hans-Joachim Stuck sees problems ahead for the former dream combination.

"I see a very difficult 2024 season for Hamilton and Mercedes. To what extent will Toto Wolff still be behind him? It is well known that the two are good friends. But to what extent will Hamilton still be supported in the coming months and be involved in the development for the coming years? Of course he's taking secrets with him to Ferrari," said Stuck on Eurosport.

This will therefore be a difficult season for everyone involved, the 73-year-old believes. "If you announce the change at the end of a season - bang, boom, good. But of course you also have to plan for the long term."

As far as planning for 2025 is concerned, the list is long. "First of all, Toto Wolff has to see who he can get. Who is on the market? And more importantly, who is a good fit for Mercedes?"

In George Russell, they already have a top driver who could lead the team, says Stuck, pointing to a bold solution. Because Mercedes has a very promising talent in its own ranks. The Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli is due to drive Formula 2 in 2024, but he is only 17 years old.

"Maybe they'll take the chance and back a rookie like Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who has won everything recently. If it's possible - why not? All doors are open at the moment. Wolff is clever enough to make the right decision," says Stuck.

Formula 1 presentations

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format