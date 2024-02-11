Online hate in Formula 1 and co.: study sounds the alarm

A new study on online abuse in sport shows how widespread the problem is across all types of sport. Social media platforms in particular are criticised.

The controversial final of the 2021 World Championship has set decisive changes in motion. The unbearable situation for some of those involved was a wake-up call, as the idea of a Formula 1 driver receiving death threats simply for causing an accident seems absurd.

But Nicholas Latifi triggered a wave of online hatred with his accident in Abu Dhabi, which brought the safety car onto the track and indirectly helped Max Verstappen to the world championship title. Latifi publicised this hatred, which at least led to the problem of online abuse receiving more attention.

Formula 1 is not alone with this problem. Online hate is a widespread phenomenon that can be found across all sports. Insults, shitstorms and verbal attacks that go way over the top have sadly become the new normal.

A study commissioned by the FIA on online abuse in sport emphasises the seriousness of the situation. The "United Against Online Abuse" initiative, which surveyed 22 global sports federations including FIFA, World Athletics and the International Tennis Federation, aims to shed light on the impact of online abuse on athletes and their families. Remarkably, Europe and South America account for around 75 per cent of all online abuse.

Of those surveyed, 75 per cent stated that athletes are regularly subjected to threats. 90 per cent fear that athletes could give up their sport if social media platforms do not take more decisive action against this trend. 66 per cent see a need for action on platforms such as TikTok, Meta, X or Instagram, while 85 per cent emphasise that joint action by international and national sports federations is the most effective way to form a strong front against online abuse.

The report rightly asks why platforms do not immediately remove harmful content, prosecute and exclude offenders. It also highlights that the "recent (2022) changes in the ownership and organisational structure of the company formerly known as Twitter (now 'X') and the exponential rise in popularity of TikTok, particularly among a younger demographic, are observed as potentially significant in this area".

The Latifi incident marked a harrowing low point, and the online abuse against Silvia Bellot, a Spanish FIA race commissioner, during the 2022 US Grand Prix ultimately became the central impetus for the study. Bellot and her team had previously taken a penalty decision against Spanish driver Fernando Alonso.

"Online abuse is a persistent problem in the sporting world," said FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the initiator of the investigation.

"The results of the survey show how important it is to work together to tackle abuse in all areas of sport and beyond. The aim of our coalition is to rid our sport of the scourge of online abuse," continued Ben Sulayem. They already have the support of a number of sports federations and governments and are in talks with other stakeholders to broaden the support base, the FIA boss said.

Professor David Hassan, lead researcher on the study, explained that the research provided a basis for future work: "Now that we have established the extent of the problem across sports federations, we are well placed to work with other researchers, governments and campaign groups to address the problem and tackle its root causes."

In discussions with international federations such as the IOC and FIFA, there is a shared desire to gain a better understanding of the causes and effects of online abuse, said Hassan: "The results of the research will inform our future strategy," he emphasised. The next steps are to be discussed in Paris in May.

Formula 1 presentations

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format