Hülkenberg car: The new Haas car for 2024 in action

Haas carried out the first functional test ahead of the new Formula 1 season at Silverstone. The first seconds of the new racer in action can be seen on X.

Haas is fast. Unfortunately, this only applies to the presentation of the new car. At the beginning of February, the US racing team showed the look of Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen's new company car in the first computer-generated images.

Most recently, the US team also revealed what the new racing suits of the two GP rouleurs will look like. And now Haas has also been the first team to go out for the first functional test at Silverstone.

A nice foretaste for all fans: Haas published a nine-second video on X.

If you'd like to listen and watch, you can find the video here.



However, the current speed will not apply to the race track for the time being. New team boss Ayao Komatsu had already dampened the hopes of Haas fans for a rapid improvement at the beginning of February.

"In Bahrain, we will again be at the back of the field, if not last. Since I took over as team principal, I've spent a lot of time talking to the managers in the UK and Italy and they are happy because we have a chance to improve," he said.

There is room for improvement in all areas, says the Japanese driver. "The reason our car won't be fast enough in Bahrain is not because of the people we have. It's because we started late and took a two-month break to complete the Austin upgrade. That cost us a lot of time, but the team was able to make good progress in the wind tunnel and we are now moving in the right direction with the characteristics," he explains.

Formula 1 presentations

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





