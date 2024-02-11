Hamilton successor: Coulthard names two candidates

Lewis Hamilton is leaving Mercedes for Ferrari for the 2025 season. David Coulthard names two names that the Silver Arrows should consider in their search for a successor.

Who will succeed Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes when the Brit moves to Ferrari in 2025? There are plenty of candidates, but for David Coulthard there are two names in particular. "If I were Mercedes, I would take Alonso or Vettel," said Coulthard in the "Formula for Success" podcast.

Alonso is fit to race, he understands the engine, the power unit because of Aston Martin and he is still like a gladiator with a knife between his teeth, said Coulthard.

Vettel, on the other hand, "perhaps had a bit of a problem with the development of the Aston Martin" during his time at Aston Martin, said Coulthard.

The German finished ahead of his team-mate Lance Stroll in both 2021 and 2022, but not as clearly as Alonso did last season. He had the Canadian completely under control. "So, if I could get Fernando, I would take him," Coulthard made clear.

Vettel could be a "good, experienced option" for Mercedes: "He would certainly be a good marketing story as well, provided George Russell doesn't screw him up. I think George is fantastically fast. So it wouldn't be easy for Seb."

Formula 1 presentations

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format