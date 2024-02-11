Hamilton successor: Coulthard names two candidates
Who will succeed Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes when the Brit moves to Ferrari in 2025? There are plenty of candidates, but for David Coulthard there are two names in particular. "If I were Mercedes, I would take Alonso or Vettel," said Coulthard in the "Formula for Success" podcast.
Alonso is fit to race, he understands the engine, the power unit because of Aston Martin and he is still like a gladiator with a knife between his teeth, said Coulthard.
Vettel, on the other hand, "perhaps had a bit of a problem with the development of the Aston Martin" during his time at Aston Martin, said Coulthard.
The German finished ahead of his team-mate Lance Stroll in both 2021 and 2022, but not as clearly as Alonso did last season. He had the Canadian completely under control. "So, if I could get Fernando, I would take him," Coulthard made clear.
Vettel could be a "good, experienced option" for Mercedes: "He would certainly be a good marketing story as well, provided George Russell doesn't screw him up. I think George is fantastically fast. So it wouldn't be easy for Seb."
