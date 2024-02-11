Szafnauer wants back: Another reckoning with Alpine

Otmar Szafnauer wants to return to Formula 1 after leaving Alpine, and in a new interview he once again doesn't have a good word to say about his former employer.

Otmar Szafnauer is ready for a comeback in Formula 1. After leaving Alpine last summer, he was already a candidate at Andretti and had already held talks, but after the "no" from Formula 1 at the end of January, the project was at least postponed.

"I would like to continue, but only in a position where I can make good use of my experience and skills. I estimate that I still have five to seven years ahead of me," Szafnauer told Motor Sport.

"Maybe I have too high an opinion of myself, but I believe that I still have the skills to put together a good team that is competitive in Formula 1. That's what I want to do," said Szafnauer, who still has to wait for the release phase after his Alpine retirement.

"Hopefully I'll be able to get back into the sport fairly soon. The problem is that I'm a bit impatient," he admitted.

He also looked back on his time at Alpine once again and had nothing good to say about those responsible. The 59-year-old believes that he did a good job and made the right changes.

"When you get into a situation like Alpine's, you first have to develop a deep understanding of what you have, what is good and what needs to be changed. The bosses at Alpine wanted success faster than was possible. I told them what was possible and they said they didn't have time. It seems that they don't understand that it takes time to change a culture and develop new skills that we didn't have," said Szafnauer.

In addition, the racing team "simply didn't have the technical skills" that were needed.

Szafnauer elaborated: "When I got there, I told them they needed these things and some new people. When you start recruiting, you're lucky if you find someone within a year because they have multi-year contracts. And of course you have to offer them something they don't have, for example more responsibility. I told Alpine that I was making progress, but the answer was always: 'We don't have time for that'. That was the reason for our disagreement." Which then led to the unpleasant and, above all, spontaneous separation last summer.

